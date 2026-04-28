Top Budget Smartwatches with AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000

Features like Always-On Display, functional crowns, and multiple sports modes are now widely available in this segment.
Photo Credit: Boat
Smartwatches with AMOLED displays under Rs. 3,000 have become much more common, but picking the right one still depends on what you value most. Some models focus on brighter screens and smoother performance, while others prioritise Bluetooth calling, battery life, or fitness tracking. Features like Always-On Display, functional crowns, and multiple sports modes are now widely available in this segment, though the overall experience can still vary from one model to another.
At this price, every option comes with some trade-offs. The boAt Chrome Horizon feels like the most feature-packed overall. The boAt Enigma Radiant is better suited for those who want a stylish design with calling features, while the Redmi Watch Move stands out for battery life and software experience. The boAt Ultima Prime and Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro offer a more balanced experience, while the Noise Halo 2 leans towards premium design and everyday use.
The boAt Chrome Horizon comes with a 1.51-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a functional crown for easier navigation. It also supports video watch faces, HRV tracking, and auto activity detection, making it a feature-rich option for daily use.
Best For: Feature-rich usage, fitness tracking, customisation
The boAt Enigma Radiant offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal design and a functional crown. It focuses on Bluetooth calling and basic health tracking while maintaining a stylish look.
Best For: Calling, design, everyday usage
The Redmi Watch Move features a large 1.85-inch AMOLED display with smooth performance and HyperOS integration. It focuses on battery life and overall usability while still offering Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking.
Best For: Battery life, smooth UI, everyday fitness
The boAt Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On support and a functional crown. It includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and a range of smart features for daily use.
Best For: Balanced features, calling, daily usage
The Noise Halo 2 focuses on design and calling features with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a premium metal build. It also includes the Noise Health Suite for basic fitness tracking.
Best For: Design, calling, casual fitness tracking
The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal build and Bluetooth calling. It focuses on style along with essential smart features.
Best For: Style, calling, everyday smart features
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