Top Budget Smartwatches with AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000

Smartwatches with AMOLED displays under Rs. 3,000 have become much more common, but picking the right one still depends on what you value most. Some models focus on brighter screens and smoother performance, while others prioritise Bluetooth calling, battery life, or fitness tracking. Features like Always-On Display, functional crowns, and multiple sports modes are now widely available in this segment, though the overall experience can still vary from one model to another.

At this price, every option comes with some trade-offs. The boAt Chrome Horizon feels like the most feature-packed overall. The boAt Enigma Radiant is better suited for those who want a stylish design with calling features, while the Redmi Watch Move stands out for battery life and software experience. The boAt Ultima Prime and Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro offer a more balanced experience, while the Noise Halo 2 leans towards premium design and everyday use.

boAt Chrome Horizon

The boAt Chrome Horizon comes with a 1.51-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a functional crown for easier navigation. It also supports video watch faces, HRV tracking, and auto activity detection, making it a feature-rich option for daily use.

Key Features:

1.51-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness

Bluetooth calling support

Functional crown for navigation

Video watch faces and custom watch face studio

HRV tracking with heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring

Auto activity detection for walking and running

100+ sports modes

IP68 water resistance

Up to 7 days battery life with fast charging

Best For: Feature-rich usage, fitness tracking, customisation

boAt Chrome Horizon Price in India: Rs. 2,999

boAt Chrome Horizon Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

boAt Enigma Radiant

The boAt Enigma Radiant offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal design and a functional crown. It focuses on Bluetooth calling and basic health tracking while maintaining a stylish look.

Key Features:

1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness

Bluetooth calling with dial pad and contact saving

Functional crown and metal body

Heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking

Guided breathing feature

Multiple sports modes

IP68 water resistance

Up to 6 days battery life

200+ cloud watch faces

Best For: Calling, design, everyday usage

boAt Enigma Radiant Price in India: Rs. 2,999

boAt Enigma Radiant Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Redmi Watch Move

The Redmi Watch Move features a large 1.85-inch AMOLED display with smooth performance and HyperOS integration. It focuses on battery life and overall usability while still offering Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking.

Key Features:

1.85-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate

Bluetooth calling with quick replies

Up to 14 days battery life

140+ sports modes with auto detection

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking

150+ watch faces with Hindi support

HyperOS integration

IP68 water resistance

Lightweight design

Best For: Battery life, smooth UI, everyday fitness

Redmi Watch Move Price in India: Rs. 2,499

Redmi Watch Move Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Mi website

boAt Ultima Prime

The boAt Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On support and a functional crown. It includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and a range of smart features for daily use.

Key Features:

1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display

Bluetooth calling with dial pad

Functional crown for navigation

Heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep tracking

Emergency SOS feature

100+ sports modes

Cloud and custom watch faces

IP68 water resistance

Smart notifications and music controls

Best For: Balanced features, calling, daily usage

boAt Ultima Prime Price in India: Rs. 2,199

boAt Ultima Prime Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

Noise Halo 2

The Noise Halo 2 focuses on design and calling features with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a premium metal build. It also includes the Noise Health Suite for basic fitness tracking.

Key Features:

1.43-inch AMOLED display

TruSync Bluetooth calling

Rotatable bezel design

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking

Up to 7 days battery life

Custom transition effects

IP67 water resistance

Smart notifications and utilities

Best For: Design, calling, casual fitness tracking

Noise Halo 2 Price in India: Rs. 2,999

Noise Halo 2 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal build and Bluetooth calling. It focuses on style along with essential smart features.

Key Features:

1.43-inch AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling support

Functional crown and dual menu styles

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking

100+ watch faces

Multiple sports modes

IP68 water resistance

Premium metal design

Best For: Style, calling, everyday smart features

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Price in India: Rs. 2,499

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Availability: Amazon, Flipkart