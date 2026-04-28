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Top Budget Smartwatches with AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000

Features like Always-On Display, functional crowns, and multiple sports modes are now widely available in this segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 28 April 2026 19:01 IST
Top Budget Smartwatches with AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Chrome Horizon features a metal body and a functional crown

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Highlights
  • boAt Chrome Horizon packs strong features and customisation
  • boAt Enigma Radiant focuses on design and calling features
  • boAt Ultima Prime balances features with everyday usability
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Smartwatches with AMOLED displays under Rs. 3,000 have become much more common, but picking the right one still depends on what you value most. Some models focus on brighter screens and smoother performance, while others prioritise Bluetooth calling, battery life, or fitness tracking. Features like Always-On Display, functional crowns, and multiple sports modes are now widely available in this segment, though the overall experience can still vary from one model to another.

At this price, every option comes with some trade-offs. The boAt Chrome Horizon feels like the most feature-packed overall. The boAt Enigma Radiant is better suited for those who want a stylish design with calling features, while the Redmi Watch Move stands out for battery life and software experience. The boAt Ultima Prime and Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro offer a more balanced experience, while the Noise Halo 2 leans towards premium design and everyday use.

boAt Chrome Horizon

The boAt Chrome Horizon comes with a 1.51-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a functional crown for easier navigation. It also supports video watch faces, HRV tracking, and auto activity detection, making it a feature-rich option for daily use.

Key Features:

  • 1.51-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness
  • Bluetooth calling support
  • Functional crown for navigation
  • Video watch faces and custom watch face studio
  • HRV tracking with heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep monitoring
  • Auto activity detection for walking and running
  • 100+ sports modes
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Up to 7 days battery life with fast charging

Best For: Feature-rich usage, fitness tracking, customisation

 

boAt Chrome Horizon Price in India: Rs. 2,999

boAt Chrome Horizon Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

boAt Enigma Radiant

The boAt Enigma Radiant offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal design and a functional crown. It focuses on Bluetooth calling and basic health tracking while maintaining a stylish look.

Key Features:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness
  • Bluetooth calling with dial pad and contact saving
  • Functional crown and metal body
  • Heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking
  • Guided breathing feature
  • Multiple sports modes
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Up to 6 days battery life
  • 200+ cloud watch faces

Best For: Calling, design, everyday usage

 

boAt Enigma Radiant Price in India: Rs. 2,999

boAt Enigma Radiant Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Redmi Watch Move

The Redmi Watch Move features a large 1.85-inch AMOLED display with smooth performance and HyperOS integration. It focuses on battery life and overall usability while still offering Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking.

Key Features:

  • 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Bluetooth calling with quick replies
  • Up to 14 days battery life
  • 140+ sports modes with auto detection
  • Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking
  • 150+ watch faces with Hindi support
  • HyperOS integration
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Lightweight design

Best For: Battery life, smooth UI, everyday fitness

 

Redmi Watch Move Price in India: Rs. 2,499

Redmi Watch Move Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Mi website

boAt Ultima Prime

The boAt Ultima Prime sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On support and a functional crown. It includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and a range of smart features for daily use.

Key Features:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display
  • Bluetooth calling with dial pad
  • Functional crown for navigation
  • Heart rate, SpO2, stress, and sleep tracking
  • Emergency SOS feature
  • 100+ sports modes
  • Cloud and custom watch faces
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Smart notifications and music controls

Best For: Balanced features, calling, daily usage

 

boAt Ultima Prime Price in India: Rs. 2,199

boAt Ultima Prime Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

Noise Halo 2

The Noise Halo 2 focuses on design and calling features with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and a premium metal build. It also includes the Noise Health Suite for basic fitness tracking.

Key Features:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • TruSync Bluetooth calling
  • Rotatable bezel design
  • Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking
  • Up to 7 days battery life
  • Custom transition effects
  • IP67 water resistance
  • Smart notifications and utilities

Best For: Design, calling, casual fitness tracking

 

Noise Halo 2 Price in India: Rs. 2,999

Noise Halo 2 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a premium metal build and Bluetooth calling. It focuses on style along with essential smart features.

Key Features:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Bluetooth calling support
  • Functional crown and dual menu styles
  • Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking
  • 100+ watch faces
  • Multiple sports modes
  • IP68 water resistance
  • Premium metal design

Best For: Style, calling, everyday smart features

 

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Price in India: Rs. 2,499

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Noise Halo 2

Noise Halo 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Brown
Display Size 36mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Men
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Further reading: Best AMOLED Display Smartwatches, Best Smartwatches under Rs 3000, Boat, Redmi, Noise, Fastrack, Best Smart Watches for Men, Best Smart Watches for Boys, Boat Chrome Horizon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Top Budget Smartwatches with AMOLED Display Under Rs 3,000
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