Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS was launched in India on Friday. The smartwatch is the first product from Boat's new Valour lineup. True to its name, it comes with an inbuilt GPS tracking system. The smart wearable sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and has 3 ATM water resistance. It is available in silicone and hydrophobic nylon strap options. Among other health and wellness features, it supports AI-backed workout recognition. On a single charge, the Valour Watch 1 GPS is claimed to offer up to 15 days of usage.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Price in India, Availability

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the Active Black option with silicone straps, the company confirmed in a press release. Meanwhile, the Fusion Black and Fusion Grey variants of the smartwatch, with hydrophobic, sweat and water-resistant nylon straps, are priced at Rs. 6,499. The smartwatch is available for purchase in the country via the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

Bundled with the Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS, Boat is offering buyers a free Valour Health & Wellness Package worth Rs. 5,000. Customers can enjoy up to 50 percent discount on select diagnostic checkups, up to 40 percent discount on select gym subscriptions and up to 15 percent discount on select pharmacy purchases, as part of this package. It also offers unlimited teleconsultations with general and specialised practitioners, including one session each for dental and vision services.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Features, Specifications

The Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an X2 chipset, which is claimed to offer 1.5x faster processing than the previous-generation chip. The watch supports AI-backed workout recognition and is said to provide real-time fitness and recovery insights.

Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS includes built-in GPS and a six-axis motion sensor system for precise positioning, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope. For health and wellness tracking, it offers heart rate variability, VO2 Max, sleep, stress, steps, and menstrual cycle monitoring. It also supports Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth 5.3.

Equipped with a 300mAh battery, the Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS is claimed to deliver up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. It offers 3 ATM water resistance and provides advanced swim analytics, including calories burned, time, pace, and stroke details. The watch body weighs 34.2 grams.

