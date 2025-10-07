Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 entered its third week on Monday, with the event now in its 'Diwali Special' phase that offers deals on a range of products with discounts on even more bank cards. We recently listed the best deals on smartwatches for kids with GPS tracking capabilities. Now, you can also read about the top offers on smartwatches from reputed brands under Rs. 10,000. The e-commerce giant is also offering electronics like smart TVs, phones, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, over-the-ear headphones, at discounted prices.

Whether you are looking to buy a new mid-range smartwatch under Rs. 10,000 for yourself or for a family member, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will help you save up to Rs. 16,000 on your next purchase.

The US-based e-commerce giant is also allowing customers to avail themselves of cashback offers, as well as a 10 percent instant discount on select credit and debit cards, interest-free EMI options, and exchange bonuses.

Here's a list of the best deals on smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 from brands like Amazfit, Noise, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack, Boat, and other brands that customers can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 before the sale event concludes.

Keep in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional discounts that Amazon is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks. You can add Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards to avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

While you decide which smartwatch you wish to buy, you can also check out the best deals on smartwatches for children with GPS here. Also, we have listed the top deals on wireless mice from Logitech, HP, and Dell, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Offers Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.