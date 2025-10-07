Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 From Amazfit, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 witnessed more than 38 crore visits in the first two days, the company recently said.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 10:08 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 From Amazfit, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack and More

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering Amazfit Active 2 (pictured) at a discounted price

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 16,000 while buying a smartwatch
  • Amazon Sale 2025 is providing cashback offers
  • Amazon Sale 2025 lists top 100 deals every evening
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 entered its third week on Monday, with the event now in its 'Diwali Special' phase that offers deals on a range of products with discounts on even more bank cards. We recently listed the best deals on smartwatches for kids with GPS tracking capabilities. Now, you can also read about the top offers on smartwatches from reputed brands under Rs. 10,000. The e-commerce giant is also offering electronics like smart TVs, phones, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, over-the-ear headphones, at discounted prices.

Whether you are looking to buy a new mid-range smartwatch under Rs. 10,000 for yourself or for a family member, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will help you save up to Rs. 16,000 on your next purchase.

The US-based e-commerce giant is also allowing customers to avail themselves of cashback offers, as well as a 10 percent instant discount on select credit and debit cards, interest-free EMI options, and exchange bonuses.

Here's a list of the best deals on smartwatches under Rs. 10,000 from brands like Amazfit, Noise, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack, Boat, and other brands that customers can grab during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 before the sale event concludes.

Keep in mind that the prices mentioned below do not include the additional discounts that Amazon is offering with credit and debit cards of select banks. You can add Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit and debit cards to avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

While you decide which smartwatch you wish to buy, you can also check out the best deals on smartwatches for children with GPS here. Also, we have listed the top deals on wireless mice from Logitech, HP, and Dell, budget laptops under Rs. 30,000, and smartphones under Rs. 25,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Offers Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Amazfit Bip 6 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Noise Pro 6 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Fossil Gen 6 Rs. 23,995 Rs. 7,197 Buy Now
Titan Crest Rs. 13,995 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Rs. 25,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Fastrack Marvellous FX2 Rs. 9,495 Rs. 5,799 Buy Now
Amazfit Active 2 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Boat Valour Watch 1 GPS Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, Amazon Sale 2025, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Amazfit, Noise, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack, Boat
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available
Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update With Background Security Improvements, Custom Workouts in Fitness App

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 From Amazfit, Fossil, Titan, Fastrack and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  8. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Phones Under Rs. 35,000
  9. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »