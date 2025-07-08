Technology News
Boat to Partner With Safari for Launch of Smart Luggage in India During Amazon Prime Day 2025

The Safari x Boat smart luggage may adopt Boat Tag's technology for location tracking.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 09:52 IST
Safari already sells a couple of smart luggage powered by the Boat Tag

  • The smart luggage will be launched during the Prime Day 2025 sale
  • Safari may include Boat Tag which enables Bluetooth-based location track
  • Safari already sells Boat Tag-powered bags under its Trackr lineup
Boat announced a partnership with luggage and travel accessories company Safari Industries during a Prime Day 2025 event held in New Delhi on Monday. As part of the ‘Safari x Boat' collaboration, the Indian smart wearable brand will launch new smart luggage during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, which is to be held in the country between July 12 and 14. While details are currently under wraps, Safari already has a couple of smart luggage items in its portfolio, powered by Boat Tag.

Safari x Boat Smart Luggage Launch on Prime Day

At the Amazon Prime Day 2025 event, the e-commerce giant announced the upcoming launch of Safari smart luggage in collaboration with Aman Gupta's Boat. Although specifics are yet to be revealed, we can expect the smart luggage to use Boat's Bluetooth tracker to enable location tracking services.

It may allow users to track the smart luggage if it is lost at the airport, or even stolen, leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). This technology powers the Boat Tag and enables tracking of misplaced items such as bags, keys, or wallets.

Since it is expected to use the same technology as the Boat Tag, the Safari smart luggage may offer real-time updates on its whereabouts to the user through the Google's Find Hub app. It is also speculated to have compatibility with Google's network, enabling features like unknown tracker alerts and Fast Pair support.However, this is purely based on speculation and thus, must be read with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Safari Industries already has a couple of smart luggage listed on its website, one of which is the Safari Trackr GPS Enabled Trolley Bag. Part of the company's Trackr lineup, the smart luggage comes with the Boat Tag and offers location tracking features.

It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, through the Find Hub and Find My apps, respectively. Having the Boat Bluetooth tracker integrated with the trolley, the Safari Trackr smart luggage enables users to play a sound and get directions to it, if it is lost or stolen. The Boat Tag comes with a one-year warranty, while the luggage itself has a five-year warranty period.

It's selling price begins at Rs. 4,499 on the official Safari Industries website for the cabin-sized bag, whereas the medium and large sizes cost Rs. 5,999 and Rs .6,999, respectively.

We can expect more details about the Safari x Boat smart luggage to surface during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which kicks off on July 12.

Shaurya Tomer
