Samsung Galaxy Ring is tipped to cost between $300 to $350 in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 17:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring India Price Tipped; Said to Come With a Monthly Subscription

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring initially in January during the Galaxy S24 series launch

  • Samsung first teased the device at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January
  • The finger-based Galaxy Ring has a metallic body
  • The Galaxy Ring is likely to come with a monthly subscription
Samsung Galaxy Ring with health tracking features was first teased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in January. The South Korean tech brand is likely to unveil the wearable at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, rumoured to take place on July 10. While Samsung has not given any clues about how much the Samsung Galaxy Ring would cost, a new leak has shed light on the possible price range of the device in India. The alleged pricing indicates that it would be a major competitor to other major fitness tracking rings available in the market.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X shared the alleged pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. As per Brar, it will be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India. In the US, the wearable could be priced between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000).

This suggests that the Galaxy Ring could go against the likes of Oura Ring, RingConn Smart Ring, and Evie Ring. The Oura Ring 3 price starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,000), while the RingConn Smart Ring and Evie Ring have an initial price tag of $259 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and $269 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively. However, they are not available in the Indian market.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring could come with a monthly subscription as per a report by Android Authority, which suggests that the monthly cost will be “under $10” in the US market.

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring initially in January during the Galaxy S24 series launch event. The brand also showcased it in February at MWC. The launch of the ring is expected to take place on July 10 at the next Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Ring has a metallic body with sensors arranged inside. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options, possibly black, gold, and silver and run on the Samsung Health platform. It is expected to offer a range of health tracking such as heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen) level, sleep, blood pressure, and physical activities among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Ring Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
