Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 will open to all shoppers, not just those with a Prime membership, at midnight on Tuesday.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 18:30 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches

Amazon Sale 2025: Amazfir Bip 6 (pictured) can be bought at Rs. 6,300

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is underway for Prime members
  • SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount
  • Amazfit Bip 6, marked at Rs. 7,999, can now be purchased for Rs. 6,300
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings a wide variety of products at noteworthy discounts, along with exchange schemes and additional perks. Earlier, we highlighted offers on gadgets like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home entertainment units. For Prime members looking to upgrade their wearables, this is the perfect chance, while everyone else will have to wait till midnight on Tuesday. Here is a curated roundup of the best smartwatch deals from top brands.

In addition to reduced prices, SBI debit and credit card users can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount. Shoppers can also make use of EMI options, coupons, and exchange deals to further cut the effective cost and maximise savings. Some of the prices already factor in these benefits.

Previously, we listed some attractive deals on smartphones and tablets from brands including Lenovo, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, OnePlus, Redmi, and Xiaomi. This time, we highlight some of the most compelling smartwatch offers available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

The Noise Pro 6 Max, originally listed at Rs. 9,999, is now available for Rs. 6,499, making it a solid option for buyers seeking a feature-packed smartwatch at a reduced price. Similarly, the Amazfit Bip 6, marked at Rs. 7,999, can now be purchased for Rs. 6,300.

For those looking for more affordable choices, the NoiseFit Halo, which usually has an MRP of Rs. 7,999, is currently on sale for just Rs. 2,199, while the Noise Twist Go has dropped from Rs. 4,999 to an attractive Rs. 1,599.

Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Noise Pro 6 Max Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
Amazfit Bip 6 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,300 Buy Now
NoiseFit Halo Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Noise Twist Go Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Boat Wave Sigma 3 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,049 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Rs. 19,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Jet Black, Blue Titanium
Compatible OS Android 9.0+, iOS 11.0+
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
