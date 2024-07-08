CMF Buds Pro 2 was launched in India on Monday alongside the CMF Phone 1 and the CMF Watch Pro 2. The CMF Buds Pro 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with a dual-driver system with an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro planar tweeter. They come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and offer Dirac Opteo-backed sound. They also support up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 43 hours.

CMF Buds Pro 2 price in India, availability

The CMF Buds Pro 2 is priced in India at Rs. 4,299 and will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm IST on July 12 via Flipkart. The company notes that anyone who purchases the Buds Pro 2 alongside a CMF Phone 1 via the e-commerce site, will be eligible for a Rs. 1,000 discount. These earphones are available in Blue, Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange shades.

CMF Buds Pro 2 specifications, features

The CMF Buds Pro 2 sport dual drivers on each earbud, which includes an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro planar tweeter. The earphones support up to 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) in three modes - transparency, adaptive and smart. Each earbuds have three microphones, and they are backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC) features to assist clearer calls.

The Dirac Opteo-backed TWS earphones support Bluetooth codec and Spatial audio effects alongside EQ customisation through the Nothing X application. The ChatGPT integration in the application allows users to connect to the AI bot directly from CMF or Nothing phones using the earphones. The Smart Dial on the charging case can be used to manage volume as well as noise cancellation modes and more.

CMF Buds Pro 2 are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 43 hours, including the charging case. The earbuds are equipped with 60mAh batteries each, while the storage and charging case carries a 460mAh battery. The case along with the earphones is claimed to charge completely in 70 minutes using a USB Type-C port. The earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. These TWS earbuds each weigh 4.9g; together with the case, they weigh 55.8g.

