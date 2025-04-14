Technology News
  Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch

Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch

The CMF Buds 2 may be offered in three colourways — black, orange, and a new light green shade.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 18:43 IST
Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch

Photo Credit: X/CMF by Nothing

CMF Buds 2 will come with a Smart Dial previously seen on the Buds Pro 2

Highlights
  • CMF Buds 2 is expected to get the Smart Dial seen in Buds Pro 2
  • The design is nearly identical to CMF Buds Pro 2 with minor tweaks
  • The Nothing subsidiary could introduce a new colourway for the Buds 2
CMF by Nothing is gearing up to launch several new products on April 28. While the most notable product is the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the Nothing subsidiary will also expand its lineup of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds with the introduction of several offerings in the CMF Buds 2 series. Ahead of its debut, the CMF Buds 2' look and colourways have been teased by the British OEM on social media. It is said to retain similar design elements as the current Buds Pro 2 model, including the Smart Dial which is used to tweak the ANC levels, among other features.

CMF Buds 2 Design, Colourways Teased

CMF by Nothing revealed the design of the upcoming Buds 2 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). An accompanying video teases the inclusion of familiar design elements. Although the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds 2 has a similar matte texture as the current model, it may be encased in a transparent material as opposed to just the solid material on the Buds Pro 2. The Smart Dial also appears to have two holes to attach the lanyard, which suggests that the TWS earbuds may ship with one in the box.

The TWS case's overall design is nearly indistinguishable from the CMF Buds Pro 2, with the same 'CMF by Nothing' branding on the outer shell, a USB Type-C port on the rear for charging, and an LED indicator on the front. Its interior also appears to share several elements with the current model, with the same placement of the TWS buds as well as the pairing button.

cmf buds 2 pro colours CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 Colourways
Photo Credit: X/CMF by Nothing

As per the X post, the CMF Buds 2 may be offered in three colourways — black, orange, and a light green shade. Though we've already seen the first two options with last year's Buds Pro 2, the latter could be a new introduction.

The CMF Buds 2 will debut on April 28 alongside other TWS products in the company's lineup, including the CMF Buds 2a and the Buds 2 Plus. It will be joined by the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Further reading: CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Specifications, CMF, CMF by Nothing, CMF Buds Pro 2, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
