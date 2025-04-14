CMF by Nothing is gearing up to launch several new products on April 28. While the most notable product is the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the Nothing subsidiary will also expand its lineup of true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earbuds with the introduction of several offerings in the CMF Buds 2 series. Ahead of its debut, the CMF Buds 2' look and colourways have been teased by the British OEM on social media. It is said to retain similar design elements as the current Buds Pro 2 model, including the Smart Dial which is used to tweak the ANC levels, among other features.

CMF Buds 2 Design, Colourways Teased

CMF by Nothing revealed the design of the upcoming Buds 2 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). An accompanying video teases the inclusion of familiar design elements. Although the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds 2 has a similar matte texture as the current model, it may be encased in a transparent material as opposed to just the solid material on the Buds Pro 2. The Smart Dial also appears to have two holes to attach the lanyard, which suggests that the TWS earbuds may ship with one in the box.

Tune into clarity with Buds 2. pic.twitter.com/AU1gvdyAuA — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 14, 2025

The TWS case's overall design is nearly indistinguishable from the CMF Buds Pro 2, with the same 'CMF by Nothing' branding on the outer shell, a USB Type-C port on the rear for charging, and an LED indicator on the front. Its interior also appears to share several elements with the current model, with the same placement of the TWS buds as well as the pairing button.

CMF Buds 2 Colourways

Photo Credit: X/CMF by Nothing

As per the X post, the CMF Buds 2 may be offered in three colourways — black, orange, and a light green shade. Though we've already seen the first two options with last year's Buds Pro 2, the latter could be a new introduction.

The CMF Buds 2 will debut on April 28 alongside other TWS products in the company's lineup, including the CMF Buds 2a and the Buds 2 Plus. It will be joined by the CMF Phone 2 Pro.