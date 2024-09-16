Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will kick off on September 27. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Carl Pei-led Nothing has announced discounts of up to 50 percent on its range of audio and other wearable products such as the Nothing Ear A, that will be available to buyers during the Flipkart sale. Additionally, it has also announced offers on products from its sub-brand, CMF, including enticing deals on CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro.

Nothing and CMF Deals During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

According to Nothing, buyers will be able to grab the Nothing Ear A at a discounted price of Rs. 5,999, compared to its original price of Rs. 7,999. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds, which launched at Rs. 2,499, will be available for purchase at Rs. 1,999. Its successor is the CMF Buds Pro 2 which the company introduced in July. During the Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2024, its price will be reduced from Rs. 4,299 to Rs. 3,499. Nothing says CMF Neckband Pro can be purchased at Rs. 1,799, against its maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 1,999.

In addition to its audio products, Nothing has also announced a price drop on its smartwatch. The CMF Watch Pro, which launched at a price of Rs. 3,799, can be purchased for as low as Rs. 2,999. The UK-based company also says that offers on Nothing Phone 2a will be revealed on September 22.

Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2024

Flipkart has announced that it will introduce enticing offers on products across categories such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances and other electronics. In addition to price drops, buyers will also be able to take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card transactions.

The e-commerce platform will also offer exchange deals and Flipkart Pay Later credit up to Rs. 1 lakh.