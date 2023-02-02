Garmin has launched the Vivomove Trend smartwatch with smart features like wireless charging, up to 5 days of battery life, Qi compatibility, contactless payment, smart health monitors, and activity trackers. Priced at $299 (roughly RS. 24,000), the watch comes with a stainless steel bezel, domed glass, and a silicone band. It is available in several colour options including black, gold and ivory, cream and grey, and silver and grey. The Vivomove Trend supports both Android and iOS.

Garmin Vivomove Trend smartwatch price and availability

The newly launched Garmin Vivomove Trend smartwatch is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and is live for sale on the Garmin website in the US.

The hybrid smartwatch comes in different colour variants including Slate/Black, Peach Gold/Ivory, Cream Gold/French Gray and Silver/Mist Gray. Users can also customize their watch design by mixing and matching bands and bezels with Your Watch, Your Way section on the Garmin website.

Garmin Vivomove Trend smartwatch specifications, features

Garmin in a press release said that the new Vivomove Trend smartwatch features an analogue design with a real ticking watch hands and a full-dial hidden display. It has a stainless-steel bezel, domed glass, and a comfortable silicone band. It features a 25.6mm x 18.8mm liquid crystal display with a 254 x 346-pixel resolution. The smartwatch features smart notifications enabling users to receive text messages and access social media updates, emails and more. Android users can even respond to texts directly from the watch.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and GPS. Further, it has safety and tracking features letting users send a message with their live GPS location to selected contacts. That's not all, the smartwatch has smart health monitors including a wrist-based heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, pulse oximeter, stress tracker, as well as women's health tracker. Other sensors include a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. The Vivomove Trend can also detect incidents during select activities. It also has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Additionally, the smartwatch also supports a contactless payment feature by using Garmin Pay

Furthermore, the Vivomove Trend also includes activity trackers with built-in activity profiles for yoga, strength, cardio, running, and more. Garmin claims that the watch can offer up to 5 days of battery life. The watch measures 40.4 x 40.4 x 11.9mm and weighs 43.3 g with silicon straps included.

