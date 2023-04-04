Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Tipped to Feature Bigger Display Than Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to feature a 1.47-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Tipped to Feature Bigger Display Than Galaxy Watch 5

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could go official in August
  • Company hasn't shared launch details of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 yet
  • 44mm variant of Galaxy Watch 5 sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be unveiled in the second half of this year. Samsung is yet to confirm any details about the flagship wearable, but ahead of it, a reliable tipster has suggested its display details. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to feature a 1.47-inch screen. It is said to offer improved resolution and screen proportion. By the way, the screen size is slightly higher than what we saw last year on the Galaxy Watch 5. The 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch 6 is tipped to come with a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm model could sport a 425mAh battery.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently tweeted about the display specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. According to the tipster, the upcoming wearable will feature a large display than the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is said to sport a 1.47-inch screen and the display could offer improved resolution and screen proportion.

The 44mm variant of Galaxy Watch 5 sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 450x450 pixels resolution. The smaller 40mm variant has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396x396 pixels resolution.

Past leaks have suggested a curved glass design for the Galaxy Watch 6. The 40mm variant is said to feature a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm variant is said to carry a battery capacity of 425mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series was launched during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in August last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999

The Galaxy Watch 5 features a BioActive sensor, and temperature sensor and offers ECG and blood pressure monitoring. It runs on Wear OS 3.5-based One UI Watch 4.5 and features always-on display (AOD). It is powered by the dual-core Exynos W920 SoC, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The wearable has an IP68 rating for dust and water (5 ATM) resistance. The Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) is backed by a 410mAh battery, while the 40mm model packs a 284mAh battery.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Statiq Wins HPCL Contract for 500 Electric Vehicle Chargers Across 12 States
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 First Impressions: What's New?

