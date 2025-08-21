Technology News
English Edition
Microsoft Begins Testing Semantic File Search in Copilot+ PCs, Introduces New Copilot Home Experience

Windows 11’s semantic file search in Copilot+ PCs will allow users to search for certain files using natural language.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2025 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding Copilot home experience that shows recently closed files and apps in the AI chatbot

Highlights
  • Semantic search is powered by Copilot on the Windows app
  • It will only work for files saved locally in indexed locations on the PC
  • The feature is currently only available in select languages
Microsoft has started testing the semantic file search feature in Windows 11 with a larger user base. On Wednesday, the Redmond-based tech giant announced that two new artificial intelligence (AI) features are now available to all Insiders using Copilot+ PCs. The feature, powered by Copilot, allows users to search for certain files and images using natural language queries. Additionally, the company is also introducing a new Copilot home experience, where they can see the recently closed apps and files within the chatbot's interface.

Semantic File Search Comes to Copilot+ PCs

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the rollout of the new Copilot features. These features are being rolled out across all Insider Channels with the Copilot app update (version 1.25082.132.0 and higher) via the Microsoft Store. Notably, the semantic file search feature was first previewed in the Dev channel in January.

semantic file search windows Copilot semantic indexing

Semantic file search in Copilot+ PCs
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Windows 11 typically supports keyword-based indexing, where typing the name of the file or keywords surfaces them. The new feature, however, uses Copilot's capability to offer semantic indexing, or description-based searching. This means users will be able to vaguely describe the file they're looking for, and the AI will still be able to surface it by understanding the context behind the query.

Highlighting an example, Microsoft said, users can ask the AI to “find images of bridges at sunset on my PC” or “find the file with the chicken tostada recipe”. Copilot can only surface files that are locally stored on the device. Additionally, users will be able to adjust permissions for what the chatbot can access, retrieve, or read via the Copilot Settings under Permission settings.

The second feature, dubbed Copilot home experience, brings a user's recently closed apps, files, and conversations into the Copilot app's interface. Additionally, when a user clicks on a recently closed app in the “get guided help with your apps” section inside the Copilot app, the AI will automatically start a Vision session to assist with the issue. The home experience also allows users to quickly upload a file or photo to the chat window and ask queries about it.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Copilot Plus PCs, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
