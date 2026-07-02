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  • Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Launched in India With 1.2 Inch Display, Up to 13 Days Battery Life

Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Launched in India With 1.2-Inch Display, Up to 13 Days Battery Life

Garmin Forerunner 70 is advertised to deliver up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 28 days in battery saver mode.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 18:04 IST
Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Launched in India With 1.2-Inch Display, Up to 13 Days Battery Life

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 170 Music lets users download playlists from supported music streaming services

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Highlights
  • New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have 5 ATM rating
  • They have silicone strap and support 20mm bands
  • Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music lasts up to 10 days
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Garmin launched three new smartwatches models in India on Thursday, and the new Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, and Forerunner 170 Music feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with an always-on mode. They feature Garmin's Elevate wrist-based heart rate monitor and a Pulse Ox sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Garmin advertised that the Forerunner 70 deliver up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. The Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music are advertised to offer up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Price in India

The Garmin Forerunner 70 is priced at Rs. 32,990 in India. It is confirmed to be available from July 3 through Garmin India's official website, Flipkart and authorised retail partners. The Garmin Forerunner 170 costs Rs. 39,490, while the Garmin Forerunner 170 Music costs Rs. 45,990. Both these models will be available from July 4 through the company website, Amazon and authorised retail partners.

Garmin Forerunner 70 Specifications, Features

Designed for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, and Forerunner 170 Music feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 390×390 pixels resolution and an optional always-on mode. The wearables have a 5 ATM rating for water resistance.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 models come with a silicone strap and support 20mm bands. All models offer sleep score and insights. They track heart rate and offer Garmin's training readiness and training status metrics. The trio have a lithium-ion battery and can be charged via Garmin's proprietary charger.

The wearables allow users to monitor health and fitness through Morning Report, Health Status monitoring, stress tracking, sleep insights and Body Battery energy monitoring. They offer several activity profiles across running, cycling, swimming, strength training, yoga and more. Wearers can also access Garmin Coach plans for running, strength, and cycling to prepare for their fitness goals.

The Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music are equipped with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for location tracking. They carry a wrist-based heart rate monitor, a Pulse Ox sensor for blood oxygen saturation monitoring, an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. The Forerunner 170 and 170 music have a barometric altimeter and thermometer.

The Garmin Forerunner 70 is advertised to deliver up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 28 days in battery saver mode. The battery is said to last up to 23 hours in GPS-only mode. It has 512MB of onboard memory.

The Garmin Forerunner 170 and Forerunner 170 Music batteries last up to 10 days in smartwatch mode, up to 19 days in battery saver mode, and up to 20 hours in GPS-only mode. They offer 4GB of onboard storage.

The Garmin Forerunner 170 Music lets users download playlists from supported music streaming services directly to the smartwatch. This enables users to enjoy music playback during workouts, runs, and races without accessing their phones. It can also store and play music directly from the watch. It also has controls for music playing on a connected smartphone.

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Further reading: Garmin Forerunner 70, Garmin Forerunner 170, Garmin Forerunner 170 Music, Garmin
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Launched in India With 1.2-Inch Display, Up to 13 Days Battery Life
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