Samsung has shared the results of a new clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea, showing how wearable devices could help predict fainting episodes before they happen. The research focused on vasovagal syncope, a common condition linked to sudden drops in heart rate and blood pressure. Samsung said the findings were published in the European Heart Journal Digital Health and called it the first successful study to demonstrate fainting prediction using a commercial smartwatch. The company has not yet confirmed when the feature could roll out to users.

Samsung's Research Focused on Vasovagal Syncope

The South Korean tech giant says that the study used the Galaxy Watch 6 to collect biosignal data during clinical testing. Samsung has not officially confirmed support for other Galaxy Watch models yet. However, newer Galaxy Watch devices that include PPG sensors and heart rate variability tracking could potentially support the feature in the future.

The study involved 132 patients with suspected vasovagal syncope symptoms who underwent induced fainting evaluations under medical supervision. Participants wore a Galaxy Watch 6 equipped with a photoplethysmography sensor that monitored heart rate variability data throughout the tests, the company said.

Researchers are said to have then analysed the collected data using an AI-based prediction model. Samsung said the system was able to detect warning signs up to five minutes before a fainting episode, with an overall accuracy of 84.6 percent. The model also recorded a sensitivity of 90 percent and a specificity of 64 percent.

Samsung explained that vasovagal syncope can be triggered by factors such as stress, pain, fear, or emotional strain. While the condition itself is usually not life-threatening, sudden falls caused by fainting can lead to injuries including fractures, concussions, or head trauma.

Professor Junhwan Cho of Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital said an early warning system could give patients enough time to sit down, move to a safer position, or call for help before collapsing. Samsung also said it plans to continue expanding health monitoring research across its wearable lineup through collaborations with medical institutions and additional preventive healthcare studies.