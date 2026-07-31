Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel Watch 5 Leaked Images Show Familiar Design and New Colour Options

The Pixel Watch 5 recently appeared in the list of supported devices within the Google Health app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 10:42 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 Leaked Images Show Familiar Design and New Colour Options

Google may launch the Pixel Watch 4 (pictured) successor on August 12

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google appears to retain the Pixel Watch 4 design
  • Side charging contacts seemingly return on the new smartwatch
  • New watch face appears to include a Gemini shortcut
Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 5 has surfaced in another round of leaked renders ahead of its expected debut on August 12. Fresh renders shared by a tipster compare the smartwatch's 41mm and 45mm variants side by side and show all of the colour options reported so far. The latest images indicate that Google will largely retain the existing hardware design. At the same time, previous leaks continue to point to new colourways, a possible memory upgrade and higher pricing across the lineup.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Design Tipped to Remain Unchanged in Fresh Leak

The latest leak comes from X posts by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) and focuses on the Pixel Watch 5 in both its 41mm and 45mm sizes. The images show the 41mm model in the Dark Anthracite finish, while the 45mm version appears in the Pyrite finish paired with an olive strap. Additional images shared by the tipster also show the smartwatch in Natural Silver and Warm Gold finishes. The Warm Gold colourway appears only on the 41mm model, while the 45mm variant is shown in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver and Pyrite.

VoltGoogle Pixel Watch 5 Discussion
Explore More...

The renders suggest that Google has made very few external changes compared to the Pixel Watch 4. The Pixel Watch 5 appears to retain its circular domed display, rotating crown, existing button layout and Google's proprietary band attachment system. The rear images also show the same side charging contacts seen on the previous model, suggesting the smartwatch will continue to rely on the current charging system instead of wireless charging.

The sensor layout on the back also appears unchanged. The purported Pixel Watch 5 watch face shown in the renders includes an analogue clock, a wavy background pattern and a Gemini shortcut as one of the complications.

The Pixel Watch 5 recently appeared in the list of supported devices within the Google Health app, adding to a growing number of pre-launch leaks. The listing reportedly opens a dedicated setup screen but does not reveal new features, as it still uses Pixel Watch 4 illustrations and standard onboarding screens.

Earlier reports suggest the Pixel Watch 5 will be available in Wi-Fi and LTE options. FCC filings also point to satellite emergency SOS, ultra-wideband connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 on select models. The Pixel Watch 5 is also tipped to start at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 41mm Wi-Fi model. Google is expected to unveil the smartwatch alongside the Pixel 11 series at its August 12 launch event.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design with domed display
  • Actua 360 display is bright
  • Consistent and customisable Wear OS UI
  • New pin based charging is fast
  • Accurate health-tracking
  • Solid GPS connectivity
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • No cellular connectivity option in India
  • Fiddly strap mounting mechanism
  • Very limited strap options
  • No on-demand SpO2 measurement
Read detailed Google Pixel Watch 4 review
Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 5, Google Pixel Watch 5 Design, Pixel Watch 5, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone (4a) Tipped to Receive a Rs. 3,000 Price Hike in India Starting August 1

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 5 Leaked Images Show Familiar Design and New Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 70 Groove With 9 JBL Pro Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus N6x With a 7,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  3. Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 Available for Purchase in India Starting Today
  4. GTA 6 Third Trailer, Gameplay Could Be Revealed in August
  5. Vivo S2 Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Xiaomi Unveils SkyNomad Series With Reconfigurable Cabin
  7. Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Leaked Images Reveal Design From Various Angles
  8. OnePlus 16 Launch Confirmed; Design and Gaming Features Teased Ahead of Debut
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Appears in Official-Looking Renders Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Says Claude AI Breached Three Organisations During Cybersecurity Testing
  2. Samsung Working on New Galaxy Buds With Ear Hooks Design, Leak Suggests
  3. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Seen in New Leaked Renders With Pixel Glow Lighting, Moss Colourway
  4. Bitcoin Holds Near $64,000 as Slowing US Inflation Fails to Lift ETF Demand
  5. Vivo X500 Pro Leak Reveals 144Hz LTPO Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip
  6. Gears of War: E-Day Multiplayer Modes, Maps and More Revealed Ahead of Early Access Beta
  7. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Features
  8. iQOO Z11 India Launch Teased as Company Drops a New Cryptic Post: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Sony 1000X The Collexion With DSEE Ultimate Launched in India Alongside Sony WF-1000XM6: Price, Features
  10. Apple Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 16 Percent to Record $109.4 Billion, iPhone Leads Growth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »