Google Pixel Watch 5 Leaked Images Show Familiar Design and New Colour Options

Google Pixel Watch 5 has surfaced in another round of leaked renders ahead of its expected debut on August 12. Fresh renders shared by a tipster compare the smartwatch's 41mm and 45mm variants side by side and show all of the colour options reported so far. The latest images indicate that Google will largely retain the existing hardware design. At the same time, previous leaks continue to point to new colourways, a possible memory upgrade and higher pricing across the lineup.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Design Tipped to Remain Unchanged in Fresh Leak

The latest leak comes from X posts by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) and focuses on the Pixel Watch 5 in both its 41mm and 45mm sizes. The images show the 41mm model in the Dark Anthracite finish, while the 45mm version appears in the Pyrite finish paired with an olive strap. Additional images shared by the tipster also show the smartwatch in Natural Silver and Warm Gold finishes. The Warm Gold colourway appears only on the 41mm model, while the 45mm variant is shown in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver and Pyrite.

The renders suggest that Google has made very few external changes compared to the Pixel Watch 4. The Pixel Watch 5 appears to retain its circular domed display, rotating crown, existing button layout and Google's proprietary band attachment system. The rear images also show the same side charging contacts seen on the previous model, suggesting the smartwatch will continue to rely on the current charging system instead of wireless charging.

The sensor layout on the back also appears unchanged. The purported Pixel Watch 5 watch face shown in the renders includes an analogue clock, a wavy background pattern and a Gemini shortcut as one of the complications.

The Pixel Watch 5 recently appeared in the list of supported devices within the Google Health app, adding to a growing number of pre-launch leaks. The listing reportedly opens a dedicated setup screen but does not reveal new features, as it still uses Pixel Watch 4 illustrations and standard onboarding screens.

Earlier reports suggest the Pixel Watch 5 will be available in Wi-Fi and LTE options. FCC filings also point to satellite emergency SOS, ultra-wideband connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 on select models. The Pixel Watch 5 is also tipped to start at $399 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 41mm Wi-Fi model. Google is expected to unveil the smartwatch alongside the Pixel 11 series at its August 12 launch event.