Honor Choice Watch is confirmed to launch in India on February 15 alongside the Honor X9b 5G and Honor Choice X5 earbuds. The watch is expected to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch, which is currently available in select global markets. HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth teased the watch in January with an unboxing video where the design of the upcoming smart wearable was first revealed. Now he has shared images of the watch which showcases the design in a more detailed and up-close manner. The company has also confirmed some key specifications of the watch ahead of its launch.

In an official note, HonorTech confirmed that the Honor Choice Watch will feature a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502, a pixel density of 332ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 75 percent. The watch is confirmed to support eight pre-installed and 21 dynamic Always-on watch faces. The company also confirms that the upcoming smart wearable will support 5ATM water resistance making it "perfect for swimming and surfing."

The design of the Honor Choice Watch has been also shared by the company's India head, showing the smartwatch in a white colourway. We also see the rectangular screen of the watch on a metal body with a physical crown and a silicone strap. Like the Honor Choice Haylou Watch, the Honor Choice Watch may launch in India in a black colour option, as well.

Flaunting a dazzling 1.95" AMOLED display and effortless one-click Bluetooth calling.



excitement peaks on February 15th with the #HONORChoiceWatch launch!

The Honor Choice Watch is also confirmed to be equipped with an inbuilt GNSS satellite positioning chipset with support for GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS. It will also support Bluetooth calling, one-click SOS calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch is also claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days even with seven hours of sleep monitoring every night with its 300mAh battery.

Like most other smartwatches, the Honor Choice Watch is also confirmed to be equipped with some health and fitness trackers, including heart rate, SpO2 or blood oxygen and stress level monitors. It will also support menstrual cycle tracking. Data from the watch will be synchronised and compatible with the Honor Health application. More details about the model can be expected leading up to the launch.

