Technology News

Honor Choice Watch Display, Battery, Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch

Honor Choice Watch will support GNSS navigation including GPS, GLONASS and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 16:44 IST
Honor Choice Watch Display, Battery, Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Choice Watch is expected to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Choice Watch will come with a 1.95-inch AMOLED display
  • It will also support 21 dynamic "Always-on display" watch faces
  • The Honor Choice Watch claims to offer up to 12 days of battery life
Advertisement

Honor Choice Watch is confirmed to launch in India on February 15 alongside the Honor X9b 5G and Honor Choice X5 earbuds. The watch is expected to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch, which is currently available in select global markets. HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth teased the watch in January with an unboxing video where the design of the upcoming smart wearable was first revealed. Now he has shared images of the watch which showcases the design in a more detailed and up-close manner. The company has also confirmed some key specifications of the watch ahead of its launch.

In an official note, HonorTech confirmed that the Honor Choice Watch will feature a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502, a pixel density of 332ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 75 percent. The watch is confirmed to support eight pre-installed and 21 dynamic Always-on watch faces. The company also confirms that the upcoming smart wearable will support 5ATM water resistance making it "perfect for swimming and surfing."

The design of the Honor Choice Watch has been also shared by the company's India head, showing the smartwatch in a white colourway. We also see the rectangular screen of the watch on a metal body with a physical crown and a silicone strap. Like the Honor Choice Haylou Watch, the Honor Choice Watch may launch in India in a black colour option, as well.

The Honor Choice Watch is also confirmed to be equipped with an inbuilt GNSS satellite positioning chipset with support for GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS. It will also support Bluetooth calling, one-click SOS calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch is also claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days even with seven hours of sleep monitoring every night with its 300mAh battery.

Like most other smartwatches, the Honor Choice Watch is also confirmed to be equipped with some health and fitness trackers, including heart rate, SpO2 or blood oxygen and stress level monitors. It will also support menstrual cycle tracking. Data from the watch will be synchronised and compatible with the Honor Health application. More details about the model can be expected leading up to the launch.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Choice Watch, Honor Choice Watch India launch, Honor Choice Watch specifications, Honor, Honor Tech
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo T3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
Koinex Collaborates with CoinDCX to Help Users Recover Locked Assets From Defunct Exchange

Related Stories

Honor Choice Watch Display, Battery, Other Key Features Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. Tata Motors Cuts EV Prices By Up to 8 Percent in India
  3. We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  4. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch Imminent, Suggest Pre-Launch Coupons
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series
  2. Google Takes Steps to Curb Gmail Spam, Updates Email Sender Guidelines for Bulk Senders
  3. Apple iMessage, Microsoft Edge and Bing Dodge EU’s Big Tech Crackdown
  4. IT Ministry Wants to Match China, beat Vietnam in Smartphone Exports Race, Documents Show
  5. Tata Motors Announces First EV Price Cuts in India; Electric Car Prices Lowered By Up to 8 Percent
  6. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G India Launch Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live
  7. Paytm Crisis: Non-Bank Lenders Said to Explore Options for Loan Disbursal
  8. Tablet Shipments Grew 21 Percent in India in Q4 2023; Apple Leads Market With iPad 10, iPad 9 Models: Report
  9. Apple Vision Pro Gets Reset Option for Forgotten Password With visionOS 1.0.3 Update
  10. Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »