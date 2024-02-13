Vivo T3 is expected to hit the shelves soon as a successor to last year's Vivo T2. Ahead of any official announcement, the unannounced Vivo T-series smartphone has reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number V2334. The handset was recently spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website as well. The Vivo T2 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo T3 smartphone has appeared on the BIS website with model number V2334, hinting that it may arrive in India soon. The screenshots of the certification listing shared by the publication do not indicate any specification or the exact moniker of the handset.

Recently, the Vivo T3 allegedly surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification website as well with the same model number. The listing shows that the handset will offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Vivo T3 is expected to come as the successor to the Vivo T2. The latter was unveiled in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration

The Vivo T2 5G features a 6.38-inch AMOLED (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Chinese smartphone maker has equipped the Vivo T2 5G with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.