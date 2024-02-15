Honor Choice Watch was launched in India on February 15 alongside the Honor X9b 5G and Honor Choice X5 TWS earphones. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular AMOLED display, a metallic body and interchangeable silicone straps. It is offered in two colour options and supports more than 120 sports modes and over 100 watch faces. The Choice Watch also supports magnetic charging and Honor claims that the smart offers of up to 12 days of battery life.

Honor Choice Watch price in India, availability

Offered in Black and White colour options, the Honor Choice Watch is priced in India at Rs. 6,499. With an initial launch offer of Rs. 500 discount, it can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 5,999.

The watch will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting on February 24 at 12pm IST. It will also be available in mainland stores and the official explorehonor.com website.

Honor Choice Watch specifications, features

The Honor Choice Watch has a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a 410 x 502 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of peak brightness, 332ppi pixel density and 75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports eight pre-installed and 21 dynamic always-on watch faces alongside over 100 normal watch faces.

Alongside more than 120 sports modes, the Honor Choice Watch is equipped with blood oxygen or SpO2, heart rate, and sleep trackers. It also offers support for menstrual health tracking and stress monitoring. The data from all these trackers can be synchronised with the Honor Health application.

The Honor Choice Watch also supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and also offers one-click SOS calling. The watch also has an inbuilt GNSS satellite positioning chipset which extends support for GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS.

With 5ATM water resistance, the Honor Choice Watch sports a metallic body and comes with interchangeable silicone straps. It weighs 45g and measures 10.2mm in thickness. Honor packs a 300mAh battery into the watch which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days even with seven hours of sleep monitoring every night.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.