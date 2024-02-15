Technology News

Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Honor Choice Watch supports one-click SOS calling.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 15 February 2024 14:09 IST
Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Choice Watch, seen in black and white shades, comes with interchangeable straps

Highlights
  • Honor Choice Watch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The smartwatch can be purchased in India via Amazon
  • The Honor Choice Watch is compatible with the Honor Health app
Advertisement

Honor Choice Watch was launched in India on February 15 alongside the Honor X9b 5G and Honor Choice X5 TWS earphones. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular AMOLED display, a metallic body and interchangeable silicone straps. It is offered in two colour options and supports more than 120 sports modes and over 100 watch faces. The Choice Watch also supports magnetic charging and Honor claims that the smart offers of up to 12 days of battery life. 

Honor Choice Watch price in India, availability

Offered in Black and White colour options, the Honor Choice Watch is priced in India at Rs. 6,499. With an initial launch offer of Rs. 500 discount, it can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 5,999.

The watch will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting on February 24 at 12pm IST. It will also be available in mainland stores and the official explorehonor.com website.

Honor Choice Watch specifications, features

The Honor Choice Watch has a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a 410 x 502 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of peak brightness, 332ppi pixel density and 75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports eight pre-installed and 21 dynamic always-on watch faces alongside over 100 normal watch faces.

Alongside more than 120 sports modes, the Honor Choice Watch is equipped with blood oxygen or SpO2, heart rate, and sleep trackers. It also offers support for menstrual health tracking and stress monitoring. The data from all these trackers can be synchronised with the Honor Health application.

The Honor Choice Watch also supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and also offers one-click SOS calling. The watch also has an inbuilt GNSS satellite positioning chipset which extends support for GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS. 

With 5ATM water resistance, the Honor Choice Watch sports a metallic body and comes with interchangeable silicone straps. It weighs 45g and measures 10.2mm in thickness. Honor packs a 300mAh battery into the watch which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days even with seven hours of sleep monitoring every night.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Choice Watch, Honor Choice Watch India launch, Honor Choice Watch price in India, Honor Choice Watch specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report

Related Stories

Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on February 28
  3. Honor X9b First Impressions
  4. Some Apple Vision Pro Buyers Are Returning the Headset: Here's Why
  5. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India
  7. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation Debuts: See Price
  8. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Debuts in India
  9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Launched in India, ROG Strix Scar Models RefreshedÂ 
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Faux Leather Back Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G04 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Honor Magic 6 Pro Secures IMDA Certification, Hinting at Broader Global Launch: Report
  3. Honor Choice Earbuds X5 With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 35 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Honor X9b With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  6. Honor Choice Watch With 1.95-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. HP Envy Move AIO Portable PC With 23.8-Inch Touch Display Launched in India
  8. Sony Set to Miss PS5 Sales Target for FY 2023, Says Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold 10 Million Copies
  9. Apple Vision Pro Buyers Returning Headset Due to Discomfort, Productivity Issues: Report
  10. Bitcoin Surges Beyond $52,000 for First Time Since 2021, Overall Crypto Chart Reflect Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »