Technology News

Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button

Honor Choice Watch could launch with a 300mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 12:11 IST
Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Choice Watch is expected to be a remodeled Honor Choice Haylou Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of the watch earlier
  • The Honor Choice Watch is tipped to be compatible with Honor Health app
  • It may launch with a 1.95-inch 60Hz AMOLED display
Advertisement

Honor Choice Watch is expected to launch in India soon. In January, HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth had teased the smartwatch but did not announce a launch date. A tipster now claims that it will launch in the country alongside the Honor X9b, which is confirmed to launch on February 15. The upcoming smart wearable is tipped to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch that has been unveiled in select markets. If true, the Honor Choice Watch is likely to share similar specifications as the Haylou Watch model.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed in a post on X that the Honor Choice Watch will be unveiled in India alongside the Honor X9b on February 15. He also claimed that the smartwatch will likely feature a dedicated SOS call button, becoming the first of its kind in the country. It is also tipped to be compatible with the Honor Heath app.

In January, the company's India head shared an unboxing for the Honor Choice Watch. In the video, the watch is seen in a white colour option. It has been speculated to be a remodelled version of the Honor Choice Haylou Watch.

The Honor Choice Haylou Watch, as per its Malaysian listing, carries a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports magnetic charging and has a 5ATM rating. Backed by a 300mAh battery, it is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days. It is offered in Black and White colourways. The design seen here is similar to the one we see in the aforementioned teaser of the Honor Choice Watch. 

Notably, Madhav Sheth has also previously shared a similar teaser for the Honor Choice Earbuds X5. The earbuds, along with its case, are seen in a white colour option. These TWS earphones are currently available in select markets and have previously been tipped to launch in India alongside the Honor X9b, as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X9b

Honor X9b

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Choice Watch, Honor Choice Watch India launch, Honor Choice Watch specifications, Honor X9b, Honor Choice Haylou Watch, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India
Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers
Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
  2. Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button
  3. Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers
  4. Nothing’s CMF Sub-Brand Teases New Neckband Pro, Buds Launch
  5. OnePlus 12R Gets Camera Improvements With Its First Software Update in India
  6. Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India
  7. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch Soon in India; Teased to Offer Upgrades Over Phone 1
  8. India’s Crypto Industry Misses Mention in FM’s Budget 2024 Speech, No Change in Taxes
  9. India Smartphone Shipments Grew 25 Percent YoY in Q4 2023, Xiaomi Climbs to the Top: Counterpoint
  10. TRAI Aims to Tackle Call Drops Issue With Regulations; Improve Connectivity Inside Buildings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »