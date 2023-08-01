Technology News
5G Network Live in Over 3 Lakh Sites in India Within 10 Months of Launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 August 2023 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts

Telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. The 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

"The world's fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts," Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country. Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year.

According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of the service.

The 2-lakh mark for 5G sites was reached in May when the 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by the IT minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Over 600 districts in the country were covered within 200 days of rollout, which is one of the fastest in the world, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan had said in April. Last month, Ericsson Mobility Report said that 5G subscriptions in India were estimated to have reached about 10 million by 2022 end and could account for about 57 percent of mobile subscriptions in the country by the end of 2028, making it "the fastest growing" 5G region globally.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
