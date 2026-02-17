Technology News
Huawei Band 11 Pro Launch Timeline, Price, Colour Options and Key Features Leaked

The Huawei Band 11 Pro is said to feature a 1.62-inch rectangular AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 12:35 IST
Huawei Band 11 Pro Launch Timeline, Price, Colour Options and Key Features Leaked

Huawei Band 10 (pictured) was launched in India in June 2025

Highlights
  • Huawei Band 11 Pro could launch in Germany in early March
  • The band is tipped to offer 50-metre water resistance with IP67
  • It could sport a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits brightness
Huawei's upcoming Band 11 Pro fitness tracker has surfaced online. A new leak has revealed key details about its expected pricing, design, and features ahead of launch. The report suggests Huawei may introduce the wearable in multiple colour options and offer different casing materials. The Band 11 Pro is also tipped to bring a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and a wide range of health tracking tools. It could debut in Germany in early March.

Huawei Band 11 Pro Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

A new report from WinFuture suggests the Huawei Band 11 Pro, tipped to launch in Germany in early March, will likely be sold in black, blue, and green colourways, and could cost between EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and EUR 70 (roughly Rs. 7,500), depending on the version.

huawei band 11 pro winfuturede inline Huawei Band 11 Pro

Huawei Band 11 Pro may launch in black, blue and green colourways
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

The report adds that Huawei will offer the Band 11 Pro with an aluminium body or a titanium-aluminium alloy casing. It will also include 50-metre water resistance and an IP67 rating.

The Huawei Band 11 Pro is said to feature a 1.62-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a resolution of 482 × 286 pixels. The screen could reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The leak also claims the tracker will include built-in GPS and sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, and ambient light sensor.

According to the report, the Huawei Band 11 Pro is also compatible with guided breathing exercises. Users may be able to view notifications, read SMS messages, and answer calls directly from the tracker. All health and activity data is expected to sync through the Huawei Health app. Huawei may offer step tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and stress monitoring as well.

The Huawei Band 11 Pro will reportedly weigh around 14g without the strap and pack a 300mAh battery. Huawei could offer up to 14 days of battery life in power-saving mode, while typical use may deliver around 10 days per charge. The standard Huawei Band 11 model is also expected, and it may use a smaller 180mAh battery.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
