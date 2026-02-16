Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, Android 16

The upcoming Poco X8 Pro is said to be a rebadged Redmi Turbo 5, which debuted in China in January.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 19:20 IST
Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, Android 16

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro is expected to succeed the Poco X7 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro scores 1,708 in single-core and 6,297 in multi-core tests
  • Geekbench suggests 12GB RAM and Android 16 with HyperOS 3
  • Poco X8 Pro could pack a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Poco's next mid-range smartphone, the Poco X8 Pro, has started surfacing online ahead of its anticipated debut as the successor to last year's Poco X7 Pro model. The handset has now appeared on Geekbench, offering an early look at its performance scores and possible chipset details. Alongside benchmark sightings, recent leaks have also hinted at European pricing, storage variants, and colour options. The handset is also being linked to a recently launched Redmi model in China, suggesting that a rebadged version is about to be unveiled.

Poco X8 Pro Key Specifications (Global Variant, Anticipated)

The Poco X8 Pro has appeared on Geekbench with the model number Xiaomi 2511FPC34G. The 'G' suggests that this is likely the global variant of the upcoming model. The benchmark results show 1,708 points in the single core run and 6,297 points in the multi core test.

The Geekbench listing suggests the Poco X8 Pro uses an octa-core MediaTek chip with four cores at 2.20GHz, three cores at 3.20GHz, and one prime core reaching 3.40GHz. It also mentions a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. These details suggest the phone may use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC.

Geekbench also indicates that the Poco X8 Pro prototype includes 12GB of RAM and runs Android 16, possibly with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 interface.

Poco X8 Pro could launch in March alongside the Poco X8 Pro Max variant. In Europe, the Pro version may start at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB options are tipped to cost EUR 449 (about Rs. 48,000) and EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 51,000), respectively. It may be sold in black, white, and green finishes.

The Poco X8 Pro is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 5, which debuted in China in January. The Chinese model has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 7,560mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,560mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Features, Poco X8 Series, Poco, Poco X7 Pro
Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Price Details, Launch Date and Colour Options Leaked

Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, Android 16
