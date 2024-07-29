Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Huawei Band 8 With 1.47 Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Band 8 is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 14:00 IST
Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Band 8 comes in India in Midnight Black and Sakura Pink colourways

Highlights
  • Huawei Band 8 comes with 5 ATM water resistance
  • The smartwatch is equipped with sleep and stress trackers
  • The Huawei Band 8 has a magnetic charging port
Advertisement

Huawei Band 8 has been quietly introduced in India. The company has listed the smart fitness tracker on a leading e-commerce platform. The smart wearable is offered in the country in two colourways. The watch supports an Always-On-Display (AOD) feature and has 5 ATM water resistance. It can also offer a battery life of up to 14 days. The smart band sports a 1.47-inch rectangular touch-supported AMOLED screen and is equipped with sleep, stress, blood oxygen level, and heart rate trackers.

Huawei Band 8 price in India, availability

The Huawei Band 8 is currently available for purchase in India at a special price of Rs. 4,699 via Flipkart. It is offered in two colour options — Midnight Black and Sakura Pink.

Huawei Band 8 features, specifications

The Huawei Band 8 sports a 1.47-inch rectangular touch-supported AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282ppi pixel density. The watch case, which has a button on the right edge, is made of durable polymer materials, while the strap is made from silicone or TPU. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The smart fitness tracker supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Huawei's Band 8 is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an optical heart rate sensor. The smartwatch also supports the company's in-house TrueSleep technology that helps users monitor their sleep cycle. It also offers SpO2 (blood oxygen level) and stress monitoring.

The Huawei Band 8 is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage, and 9 days with heavy usage. With the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature enabled, the battery can last for up to three days. The watch has a magnetic charging port and comes with 5 ATM water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Band 8 

Huawei Band 8 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Band 8, Huawei Band 8 price in India, Huawei Band 8 India launch, Huawei Band 8 features, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 With Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched Alongside 'Comfort Edition' Variant
Poco Buds X1 TWS Earphones to Launch in India on August 1; Design, Key Features Revealed
Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K12x 5G With MIL-STD-810H Rating Debuts in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Launches 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Textured Panda Design
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Might Let You Record and Transcribe Your Calls
  5. Huawei Band 8 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts in India: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
  2. Google Photos for Android Testing an Easier Way to Hide Faces from Memories: Report
  3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo K12x 5G With 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $69,000 on Global Exchanges; Altcoins Exhibit Mixed Performance
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Tipped to Arrive With an AI Call Notes Feature and Redesigned Panorama Mode
  10. Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »