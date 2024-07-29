Poco Buds X1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are set to arrive in India this week. The company has announced the launch date of the audio wearable and teased their design alongside some key features. The promotional banners of the upcoming audio product also hint at its availability details. The anticipated TWS earphones will launch in the country alongside the Poco M6 Plus 5G handset. Notably, the company also recently unveiled the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition smartphone in India.

Poco Buds X1 Launch, Availability, Design, Features

The Poco Buds X1 will launch in India on August 1 at 12pm IST, a Poco India post on X confirmed. The promotional banner suggests that the earphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Poco Buds X1 earphones appear in a white colourway with an in-ear design and silicone tips. The earphones are confirmed to sport 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and support up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). They are teased to feature a quad mic system with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price in India, Features (Expected)

The Poco Buds X1 will be launched alongside the Poco M6 Plus 5G, which is set to be available via Flipkart. However, the phone was also recently listed on Amazon in a Graphite Black shade. The listing suggested that the 8GB + 128GB configuration of the handset will be priced at Rs. 14,999.

The Amazon listing also claims that the Poco M6 Plus 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will likely ship with Android 14-based HyperOS, sport a 6.79-inch 120Hz LCD screen and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.