Huawei MatePad SE 11 With 7,000mAh Battery, M-Pen Lite Stylus Support Launched: Specifications

Huawei says its new tablet has a Kids Corner with child-friendly features such as a blue-light filter, poster alerts and an eBook mode.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2024 14:06 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad SE 11 comes in a metal unibody and in two colourways

Highlights
  • wei MatePad SE 11 was launched as an upgrade over the current model
  • It sports an 11-inch LCD screen, M-Pen lite stylus and a 7,000mAh battery
  • Details about its pricing or chipset are yet to be revealed by Huawei
Huawei MatePad SE 11 was launched globally on Sunday (May 9). The tablet is claimed to be a successor to the MatePad SE, which was unveiled in 2022, sporting features such as a 10-inch display and a 5,100mAh battery. The new MatePad SE 11 carries upgrades over the previous model in both aspects, featuring an 11-inch full-HD+ screen and a bigger 7,700mAh battery. It also brings M-Pen lite stylus support.

Huawei MatePad SE 11 price, availability

There is no official word on the pricing of the Huawei MatePad SE 11. Notably, its predecessor, the MatePad SE was launched in China in 2022. It was priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the Wi-Fi only option with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei MatePad SE 11 features, specifications

Huawei's new tablet sports an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a pixel density of 207ppi (pixels-per-inch). The panel is said to have a peak brightness of 400 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a new eBook mode for readers.

It ships with an M-Pen lite stylus, which, when coupled with the Huawei Notes app, brings features such as multi-screen collaboration and multi-window. Another feature is Kids Corner that is said to bring child-friendly features including a blue-light filter, poster alerts, eBook mode, and more.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 252.3×163.8×6.9 mm and weighs 475g. The MatePad SE 11 comes in a metal unibody in two colourways: Crystal Blue and Nebula Gray.

While Huawei didn't disclose the processor details, the tablet is reportedly equipped with a Kirin 710A or a Snapdragon 680 chipset, based on the region. The SoC is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The MatePad SE 11 runs on HarmonyOS 2.0.

In terms of optics, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video-recording capabilities and a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is backed by a 7,700mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other features of the Huawei MatePad SE 11 include a quad-speaker setup, Bluetooth 5.1 and BLE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and OTG support.

Huawei MatePad SE 11

Huawei MatePad SE 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Huawei MatePad SE

Huawei MatePad SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.10-inch
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
