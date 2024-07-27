Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 was launched in China on Saturday. The tablet is equipped with a 12.7-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet runs on Android 14 and packs a 10,200mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. It is also available in a 'Comfort Edition' variant that offers a smoother, paper-like texture on the display and low-latency stylus support.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 Price, Availability

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 price in China starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,400) and 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 'Comfort Edition' is available in two variants — 8GB+128GB, priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700), and 8GB+256GB which costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000). Lenovo hasn't unveiled a 12GB RAM configuration for this variant.

Both versions of the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 are available for purchase via the company's website and via JD.com. There's no word from the company on whether the tablet will be introduced in markets outside of China.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 runs on Android 14 with the company's ZUI 16 skin on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 256GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The tablet sports a 12.7-inch 2.9K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support.

The display on the 'Comfort Edition' variant has a paper-like finish and is claimed to be geared at people who want to use to tablet for reading.

The tablet appears to have a rear camera, but Lenovo has not revealed its specifications on its website or its online store. It comes with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The device is equipped with a quad speaker setup tuned by JBL.

Lenovo has equipped the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 with a 10,200mAh battery and the tablet offers support for fast charging at 45W. The tablet can also be used with a stylus, but the 'Comfort Edition' features a 9.6ms low latency mode that appears to be aimed at users who want to use the device as a notepad.