Huawei's upcoming Watch Fit 5 series has surfaced in a new leak, revealing key specifications, pricing, and features ahead of launch. The lineup is expected to include the standard Watch Fit 5 and a more premium Watch Fit 5 Pro variant, both focusing on fitness tracking and everyday usability. Early details suggest upgrades in display technology, build materials, and health features, alongside support for GPS, NFC, and a wide range of sensors, indicating a continued push in the competitive smartwatch segment.

Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series May Launch Soon: Price, Colours, Specifications Leaked

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 is expected to launch at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 21,800), while the Watch Fit 5 Pro could start at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,700), according to a WinFuture.de report. The standard model may be available in black, white, silver/green, and purple shades, while the Pro variant is expected in black, white, and orange colourways.

Design-wise, the series appears to stick with Huawei's familiar rectangular form factor. The Watch Fit 5 could feature a full aluminium body, while the Pro model may step up with an aluminium frame paired with a titanium outer frame. Both versions are said to use a fibreglass rear panel. For durability, the Pro model may include sapphire crystal protection, while the standard variant could use Li-Al-silicon glass.

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 is expected to feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 480 x 408 pixels and peak brightness of up to 2500 nits. The Pro model could offer a larger 1.92-inch LTPO OLED display with the same resolution, but higher brightness levels reaching up to 3500 nits.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch Fit 5 series watches may include Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and GPS on both models. The devices are also tipped to carry IP6X dust resistance, while the Pro variant could support water resistance up to 40 metres, making it suitable for diving.

A wide range of sensors is expected across the Watch Fit 5 lineup, including an accelerometer, gravity sensor, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, body temperature sensor, and heart rate monitor. The Pro version may additionally include a depth sensor and ECG support. The models are expected to include automatic activity detection, multiple sports modes, and support for full-colour offline maps as well.

Battery capacity is rated at 471 mAh for both Watch Fit 5 and Watch Fit 5 Pro models. Usage could reach up to 10 days under ideal conditions, around seven days with typical use, and up to four days with the always-on display enabled. The base Watch Fit 5 may come in at 27.5g, while the Pro model could weigh slightly more at 31.6g.