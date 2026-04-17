Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price and Features Leak Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Huawei Watch Fit 5 series watches are tipped to carry IP6X dust resistance, while the Pro variant could support water resistance up to 40 metres.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 10:55 IST
Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price and Features Leak Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

The Watch Fit 5 series appears to stick with Huawei’s familiar rectangular form factor

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei may offer AMOLED and LTPO OLED display upgrades
  • Both models may support GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 6.0
  • Pro variant could bring ECG and diving support features
Advertisement

Huawei's upcoming Watch Fit 5 series has surfaced in a new leak, revealing key specifications, pricing, and features ahead of launch. The lineup is expected to include the standard Watch Fit 5 and a more premium Watch Fit 5 Pro variant, both focusing on fitness tracking and everyday usability. Early details suggest upgrades in display technology, build materials, and health features, alongside support for GPS, NFC, and a wide range of sensors, indicating a continued push in the competitive smartwatch segment.

Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series May Launch Soon: Price, Colours, Specifications Leaked

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 is expected to launch at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 21,800), while the Watch Fit 5 Pro could start at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,700), according to a WinFuture.de report. The standard model may be available in black, white, silver/green, and purple shades, while the Pro variant is expected in black, white, and orange colourways.

Design-wise, the series appears to stick with Huawei's familiar rectangular form factor. The Watch Fit 5 could feature a full aluminium body, while the Pro model may step up with an aluminium frame paired with a titanium outer frame. Both versions are said to use a fibreglass rear panel. For durability, the Pro model may include sapphire crystal protection, while the standard variant could use Li-Al-silicon glass.

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 is expected to feature a 1.82-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 480 x 408 pixels and peak brightness of up to 2500 nits. The Pro model could offer a larger 1.92-inch LTPO OLED display with the same resolution, but higher brightness levels reaching up to 3500 nits.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Watch Fit 5 series watches may include Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and GPS on both models. The devices are also tipped to carry IP6X dust resistance, while the Pro variant could support water resistance up to 40 metres, making it suitable for diving.

A wide range of sensors is expected across the Watch Fit 5 lineup, including an accelerometer, gravity sensor, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, body temperature sensor, and heart rate monitor. The Pro version may additionally include a depth sensor and ECG support. The models are expected to include automatic activity detection, multiple sports modes, and support for full-colour offline maps as well.

Battery capacity is rated at 471 mAh for both Watch Fit 5 and Watch Fit 5 Pro models. Usage could reach up to 10 days under ideal conditions, around seven days with typical use, and up to four days with the always-on display enabled. The base Watch Fit 5 may come in at 27.5g, while the Pro model could weigh slightly more at 31.6g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch Fit 5, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Price, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro Price, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Features, Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro Features, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Built to Make AI Feel Effortless

Related Stories

Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price and Features Leak Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Debuts With 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Improved Stabilisation
  2. OnePlus Pad 4 to Launch in India With a 13,380mAh Battery on This Date
  3. YouTube Finally Lets You Turn Off Shorts From Your Feed With This Setting
  4. YouTuber Demonstrates Flaw That Allows Money to Be Stolen From Locked iPhone
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With This MediaTek Chip
  6. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Hint at This Notable Change to Its Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Gets AI Mode Update With Side-by-Side Browsing, Contextual Search Tools
  2. Apple Marketing Chief for Watch, AirPods, Home and Health Retires After 31 Years
  3. Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price and Features Leak Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A27 Renders Indicate a Hole Punch Display Cutout Is Finally Coming; Triple Rear Cameras Expected
  5. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Launched With 1-Inch CMOS Sensor, Improved Gimbal Stabilisation: Price, Specifications
  6. Intel Core Series 3 Processors Launched With Xe3 GPU, 40 TOPS AI Compute: Availability, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Appears on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 Chip, Android 16
  8. Meta’s Planned Facial Recognition Feature for Smart Glasses Faces Opposition From Privacy Orgs
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Pricing Surfaces Online via Retail Listing in Europe
  10. YouTube's New Option Lets Users Effectively Turn Off Shorts From Their Feed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »