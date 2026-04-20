Huawei Watch Fit 5 and Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro have launched in China today alongside the Pura 90 series and Pura X Max. The company also introduced new Watch Buds at the same event. The Watch Fit 5 lineup brings upgrades in display brightness, health tracking, and durability while keeping a lightweight design. Both models offer AMOLED screens, long battery life, GNSS support, and Bluetooth calling. The Pro variant adds premium materials, extra sensors, and diving support, making it more feature-rich than the standard model.

Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Price, Availability

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 14,900), while the dual-tone strap version costs CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 16,400). Meanwhile, the Watch Fit 5 Pro begins at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 28,700), while the price of the orange variant is set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

The standard model is available in Hyacinth, Joyful White, Rhythm Black, Silver Woven, and Towards New Green (translated from Chinese) colour options. The Pro model comes in Danxia Orange, Glacier White, and Yadan Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Watch Fit 5 goes on pre-sale from April 20 and will be available from April 29. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will be available for pre-sale from April 29 and go on sale in China starting May 15 via the Huawei China website.

Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro Features, Specifications

The Huawei Watch Fit 5 features a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a 480 × 408 resolution, 347 PPI, and up to 2,500 nits peak brightness. The Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro offers a larger 1.92-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution, 328 PPI, and up to 3,000 nits brightness, along with sapphire glass protection.

Both Huawei Watch Fit 5 series models include sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, and temperature sensor. The Pro model adds ECG and depth sensors. They support multiple sports modes, health-tracking features, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and advanced health-analysis tools.

The watches also support Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and multi-system GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. They also include a speaker and microphone for calls. Both run on HarmonyOS and support Android and iOS devices.

Battery life on both the Huawei Watch Fit 5 and Watch Fit 5 Pro is claimed to last up to 10 days with light use, up to seven days under typical use, and up to four days with always-on display enabled. Both models support wireless charging. The standard model uses an aluminium alloy case, while the Pro variant adds a titanium alloy bezel and sapphire glass. Both models offer 5ATM water resistance and IP6X dust protection, while the Pro variant also supports diving up to 40 metres.

The Watch Fit 5 measures 42.9×38.2×9.5mm and weighs around 27g, while the Pro model measures 44.5×40.8×9.5mm and weighs about 30.4g.