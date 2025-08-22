Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in Pune With Introductory Offers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has started rolling out 5G connectivity in Pune, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the presence of its 5G services to 17 circles in the country. During Vi's 5G rollout in other cities, the company said it would offer customers opting for select recharge plans an introductory offer, and it is also available to prepaid subscribers in Pune. Vi previously rolled out 5G services in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and the telecom operator plans to offer 5G connectivity in 23 cities as part of the ongoing rollout.

Vi Now Offers 5G Connectivity in Five Cities in Maharashtra

Vi announced on Friday that its 5G services are now also available for residents of Pune. With the rollout in Pune, India's second-largest TSP now offers 5G connectivity in five cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The company has been attempting to expand the coverage of its 5G services in the country. Vi plans to expand its 5G connectivity coverage to 23 cities and 17 priority circles.

Out of 23 cities, Vi currently offers 5G services in 21 cities, including Pune. It recently announced the addition of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to the list of cities, where its 5G services are present. The TSP is expected to notify the rollout for the two remaining cities soon, too.

With the announcement of the 5G services rollout, Vi also says that its introductory offer will be available to subscribers in Pune. Prepaid subscribers in the city will get access to unlimited 5G data with plans starting from Rs. 299.

Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy the infrastructure and implement AI-enabled Self-Organising Networks (SON) for optimisation of network performance in various cities in Maharashtra, including Pune. Along with the rollout of 5G services in Pune, the company has also upgraded its 4G network in the Maharashtra and Goa circle to offer better network coverage and faster data speeds.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Vi's Non-Stop Hero prepaid plans became available for its subscribers in Mumbai and Maharashtra & Goa circles. The recharge plan offers the customers, in these two circles, three recharge options ranging from Rs. 398 to Rs. 1,180. In the Mumbai circle, the cheapest Vi Non-Stop Hero recharge plan costs Rs. 450, which has a validity of 28 days, and offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and a 100 SMS messages per day quota.