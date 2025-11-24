Huawei Watch GT 6 and Watch GT 6 Pro were launched in India as the Chinese tech firm's latest GT series smartwatches on Monday. Both wearable devices are presently available in the country via an e-commerce platform. While the Watch GT 6 Pro is offered in a single 46mm dial variant, the vanilla Watch GT 6 is offered in two size options. The 46mm models of the Watch GT 6 Pro and Watch GT 6 sport 1.47-inch AMOLED displays with 466×466 pixel resolution.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Watch GT 6 Price in India, Availability

Huawei GT 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the 46mm Black and Brown colourways. Meanwhile, the 46mm Titanium option is priced at Rs. 39,999.

On the other hand, pricing for the Huawei Watch GT 6 starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 41mm Black, White, Purple, and Brown colour options and Rs. 24,999 for the Gold variant. Lastly, the 46mm model costs Rs. 21,999 for the Green, Grey, and Black shades.

Both the Huawei Watch GT 6 and the Watch GT 6 Pro, are available in the country via Flipkart and the RTC India website.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro, Watch GT 6 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro and Watch GT 6 are compatible with phones running on Android 9 or later and iOS 13 or newer versions. Both sport 1.47-inch AMOLED displays with 317 ppi pixel density and 466x466 pixel resolution. However, the 41mm variant of the standard model is equipped with a smaller 1.32-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED display with 352 ppi pixel density. The Pro model also offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Huawei's Watch GT 6 Pro features a Titanium alloy case, and the Watch GT 6 gets a stainless case. While the Watch GT 6 Pro features an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, an optical heart rate sensor, a barometer, a temperature sensor, an ambient light sensor, an ECG sensor, and a depth sensor, the vanilla Watch GT 6 misses out on the ECG and depth sensors. The new wearables ship with 5ATM + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, the Watch GT 6 Pro and Watch GT 6 get Huawei's Sunflower GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, OZSS, and NavIC support. The company claims that the smartwatches will offer 21 days of maximum battery life, up to 12 days with “typical usage”, up to seven days with always-on display enabled, and up to 40 hours in the outdoor sport mode. However, the 41mm Watch GT 6 will provide 14 days of maximum battery life.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.