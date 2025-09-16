Technology News
Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of September 19 Launch: Report

Both Huawei smartwatches are reported to come with 64GB of onboard storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 September 2025 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro (pictured) was launched in December 2024

Highlights
  • Both Huawei watches are said to have 466x466 pixels AMOLED screens
  • Sensors may include ECG, GPS, NFC, heart rate, and body temperature
  • Watch GT 6 Pro may offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge
Huawei is all set to launch its flagship Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro in the global markets on September 19. Ahead of their anticipated debut, prices, renders, and specifications of the upcoming smartwatches have surfaced. According to a report, both the Huawei Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro will sport 466 x 466 pixels AMOLED screens and have 64GB of onboard storage. The standard Watch GT 6 will be offered in two size options, while the Pro model is said to come in a single 46mm variant.

Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Price (Expected)

According to an XpertPick report, the price of the Huawei Watch GT 6 will begin at EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 41mm variant and EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 44mm version. The former will reportedly come in white, purple, and gold strap options, while the latter will be sold with black, brown, and green straps.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro price will be set at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 39,400). The smartwatch is reported to come with black, brown, and silver strap options.

Huawei Watch GT 6, GT 6 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Huawei Watch GT 6's 41mm and 46mm variants will sport 1.32-inch and 1.47-inch AMOLED screens, respectively. As per the report, the smartwatch will measure 41.3 x 41.3 x 9.99 mm (41mm) and 46 x 46 x 11mm (46mm) in terms of dimensions. It will reportedly tip the scales at 37.5g for the 41mm size and 51g for the 46mm variant.

Both size options are said to come with 64GB of onboard storage. The smaller size option may pack a 540mAh battery, offering up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. Meanwhile, the larger 46mm variant of the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 6 is reported to pack an 847mAh battery, promising up to 21 days of battery life.

huawei watch gt 6 renders xpertpick Huawei Watch GT 6

Huawei Watch GT 6 (left) and Watch GT 6 Pro (right) renders
Photo Credit: XpertPick

 

As per the report, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro will arrive in a single 46mm size, sporting a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution. It is said to measure 45.6 x 45.6 x 11.2mm in terms of dimensions and weigh 51g. The smartwatch may have the same internal storage and battery capacity as the 46mm variant of the vanilla Huawei Watch GT 6.

Both models in the Huawei Watch GT 6 series will pack several sensors, such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, barometer, ambient light sensor, depth sensor, body temperature sensor, heart rate sensor, ECG, and the company's X-Tap. The report suggests that the smartwatches will also have GPS, NFC, a built-in microphone, and a speaker.

