B by Lenskart AI Smart Glasses to Be Available to Developers in India; Could Launch By December

Lenskart will soon allow developers to create applications for its B by Lenskart AI smartglasses.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2025 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lenskart

B by Lenskart will be company's second smartglasses after Phonic Smart Glasses (pictured)

Highlights
  • B by Lenskart will feature a built-in AI assistant
  • B by Lenskart will weigh about 40g
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
B by Lenskart AI smart glasses are set to be the second smart glasses from the Peyush Bansal-led company after the Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses, which debuted in India in February. Lenskart has now announced that it plans to offer its next-generation AI smart glasses, dubbed B by Lenskart, to developers in the country. Moreover, the company might also sell its upcoming wearables in other countries. Recently, the company revealed that its new line of wearables will be powered by Snapdragon chips. Now, the company has confirmed that the B by Lenskart smart glasses will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the company also announced that it will soon let developers build apps for the soon-to-be-launched wearables.

B by Lenskart AI Smart Glasses Will Help Developers Build Apps

The Indian eyewear solutions company has announced that it will soon allow developers in India to start building apps for the B by Lenskart AI camera smart glasses. The Peyush Bansal-led company said that the move will enable “seamless integrations” across categories like food delivery, entertainment, and fitness. The company's upcoming wearables have been “designed and engineered” in India for the world, Lenskart added, signalling that they could be sold in India and other countries.

On top of this, Lenskart also revealed that it expects to launch ‘B by Lenskart' by the end of December 2025. The smart glasses are confirmed to weigh about 40g. The company claims that it would be about 20 percent lighter than “comparable smart glasses”. The B by Lenskart AI smart glasses will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset.

B by Lenskart will also carry an integrated Sony camera for capturing photos and videos. It will feature a built-in Gemini 2.5 Live-powered AI assistant, too. It allows the wearers to have “natural, human-like interactions”. The smart glasses will also support hands-free UPI payments, live translation, and “well-being insights”.

The Lenskart CEO and co-founder recently announced during the Snapdragon for India XR Day that its next range of smart glasses will be powered by Snapdragon chips.

B by Lenskart will be the company's second pair of smart glasses. Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses were unveiled in India earlier this year, in February. At launch, they were priced in India at Rs. 4,000.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
