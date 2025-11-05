Samsung made its foray into the premium extended reality (XR) headset market last month with the launch of the Galaxy XR, initially available only in South Korea and the US. A new leak suggests that Samsung plans to expand the headset's availability to additional markets in 2026. The Galaxy XR is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and runs on Google's Android XR operating system. It features micro-OLED displays and has a multi-camera setup. The Galaxy XR is advertised to deliver up to two hours of battery life on a single charge for general use.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Could Launch in At Least Four More Regions

A SamMobile report states that the South Korean company will bring the Galaxy XR to Germany, France, Canada, and the UK in 2026. However, the report states that this list may not be complete, as the company could expand availability to more regions based on production capacity and the growth of XR apps and experiences.

Samsung appears to be adopting a phased approach with the Galaxy XR, launching it in key markets to evaluate market demand and performance before making it available widely. If the rumour holds any weight, then 2026 could mark the Galaxy XR's global debut. The expansion could help the device compete with models like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro in the broader XR space.

The Galaxy XR was announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event in October, priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) for the 16GB + 256GB configuration. It is powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and runs on Google's Android XR platform. The wearable features micro-OLED displays and provides both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) functionality.

Samsung's headset can respond in conversational ways with the help of Google Gemini. It analyses the digital and physical environment of the wearers with contextual awareness and can speak with you about what's around you. It supports eye, hand, and voice input. The device is compatible with select other Galaxy devices like Phones, PCs, and TVs. Samsung claims that the Galaxy XR offers up to two hours of general usage and 2.5 hours of video playback time on a single charge.