Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Launched With Real-Time Translation, Micro LED Displays

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 are 1.8mm thick and weighs 38g.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 13:16 IST
Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Launched With Real-Time Translation, Micro LED Displays

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is advertised to deliver up to 250 hours of standby time on single charge

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lenovo AI Glasses V1 integrated Tianxi intelligent assistant
  • The standout feature of the Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is the thin build
  • Wearers can switch to monocular and binocular modes in the wearable
Advertisement

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 has been launched by the company in China. The smart glasses are touted to offer real-time AI prompts, navigation, and AI-powered translation. Weighing just 38g, the Lenovo AI Glasses V1 feature Micro LED displays with upto 2,000 nits peak brightness. It has dual microphones and speakers and includes the company's Tianxi assistant with support for voice commands, translation, and quick access to information. The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Price

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 pricing is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 49,000). It is currently available to pre-order in China via the company website, and shipments are scheduled to begin on November 18. The company is yet to announce any plans to bring the smart glasses to global markets.

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Specifications

The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 resemble a pair of eyeglasses featuring sensors built into the frame. It is equipped with Micro LED displays and resin diffraction waveguide technology, delivering up to 2000 nits brightness and a 15×11mm eye-motion viewing range. It has dual speakers and dual microphones for audio and clear voice input. The smart glasses feature Lenovo's Tianxi intelligent assistant, and they provide Interactive AI translation, allowing users to translate foreign languages in real time.

The company says that the Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is only 1.8mm thick and weighs 38g. It integrates with portable wireless earphones, enabling users to listen to music, read messages, scroll through content, and answer calls effortlessly with a simple tap.

The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 come equipped with AI-powered navigation with visual and auditory guidance, though this feature is currently limited to Android devices. It also supports a wide range of AI features in AI voice interaction and AI prompting. The AI prompting feature, when paired with a smart ring, can assist in live presentations, speeches.

Wearers can switch to monocular and binocular modes in the Lenovo AI Glasses V1. The smart glasses are advertised to deliver up to 250 hours of standby time and up to 10 hours of continuous translation time on a single charge. It is claimed to provide up to four hours of continuous teleprompter input.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo AI Glasses V1, Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Price, Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Specifications, Lenovo, Smart Glasses
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dude OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Movie Online?
Apple’s Product Launch Timeline for 2026 Leaked; New iPad Mini, MacBook Air and AI-Powered Siri Expected
Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Launched With Real-Time Translation, Micro LED Displays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  4. Lava Agni 4 Will Be Launched on This Date
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch on This Date
  7. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  8. Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Debuts With Real-Time Translation, Micro LED Displays
  9. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders Hits Over 300,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Launch
  2. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 15 Mini Also Expected to Debut
  4. India Is Shaping a Global Framework for Ethical and Human-Centric AI: PM Modi
  5. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Comedy Drama Movie Online
  6. Robin Hood Season 1 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $107,500 Amidst Weakening Spot Demand, Macro Uncertainty
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date, Design Revealed
  9. Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. ChatGPT Atlas, Perplexity’s Comet and Other AI Browsers Can Bypass Paywalls: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »