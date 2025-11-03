Lenovo AI Glasses V1 has been launched by the company in China. The smart glasses are touted to offer real-time AI prompts, navigation, and AI-powered translation. Weighing just 38g, the Lenovo AI Glasses V1 feature Micro LED displays with upto 2,000 nits peak brightness. It has dual microphones and speakers and includes the company's Tianxi assistant with support for voice commands, translation, and quick access to information. The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Price

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 pricing is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 49,000). It is currently available to pre-order in China via the company website, and shipments are scheduled to begin on November 18. The company is yet to announce any plans to bring the smart glasses to global markets.

Lenovo AI Glasses V1 Specifications

The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 resemble a pair of eyeglasses featuring sensors built into the frame. It is equipped with Micro LED displays and resin diffraction waveguide technology, delivering up to 2000 nits brightness and a 15×11mm eye-motion viewing range. It has dual speakers and dual microphones for audio and clear voice input. The smart glasses feature Lenovo's Tianxi intelligent assistant, and they provide Interactive AI translation, allowing users to translate foreign languages in real time.

The company says that the Lenovo AI Glasses V1 is only 1.8mm thick and weighs 38g. It integrates with portable wireless earphones, enabling users to listen to music, read messages, scroll through content, and answer calls effortlessly with a simple tap.

The Lenovo AI Glasses V1 come equipped with AI-powered navigation with visual and auditory guidance, though this feature is currently limited to Android devices. It also supports a wide range of AI features in AI voice interaction and AI prompting. The AI prompting feature, when paired with a smart ring, can assist in live presentations, speeches.

Wearers can switch to monocular and binocular modes in the Lenovo AI Glasses V1. The smart glasses are advertised to deliver up to 250 hours of standby time and up to 10 hours of continuous translation time on a single charge. It is claimed to provide up to four hours of continuous teleprompter input.