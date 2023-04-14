Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report

The iPhone 15 Pro models were previously reported to include single solids-state volume buttons.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 April 2023 17:07 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the two models in question
  • Reportedly the iPhone 15 Pro Max may also debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra
  • The series is likely to launch later this year

iPhone 15 series is slated to launch later this year, with four variants — the standard iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could debut as the 'Ultra' model this year. While Apple never puts out specifications for its forthcoming series of flagship smartphones before they are released, there have been various leaks and reports regarding the handsets in recent weeks. A pair of new sources have revealed some important details about the series' Pro versions.

According to a MacRumors report, Apple intends to return to a two-button design for the iPhone 15 Pro models — both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max — rather than the one unified volume button, that was previously reported to feature on Apple's upcoming flagship phones. The unified volume button was originally intended for solid-state technology, but Apple has reportedly decided to go with the older design now that solid-state buttons have been delayed, to keep up with their production timeline.

The report adds that despite the fact that Apple is still using the previous two-button design for volume control, the company intends to replace the mute switch with a new mute button. The mute button will reportedly be customised in the same way as the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra is, as has also been indicated previously.

The renders in the report portray the design that Apple intended to utilise before deciding to omit solid-state buttons, and they feature the design that Apple intended to employ for much of the iPhone 15 Pro development phase. This is most likely the design Apple will utilise for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which are now believed to debut solid-state button technology rather than the iPhone 15 Pro models.

An earlier report also suggested that Apple has decided to retain the original volume button design on the iPhone 15 Pro models, instead of integrating new solid-state buttons, due to the new solution's significantly more complicated construction. The report noted that the new buttons would require the installation of three new haptics engines within the iPhones' hardware.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro design renders, iPhone 15 Pro leaks
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Studios Announces 62 Indian Movies and TV Series: The Full List
  2. iOS 17 Tipped to Get These New Features: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: See Here
  4. Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Available at Retail in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out These New Security Features: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Reportedly Drop This Expected Feature
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  9. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch With Unlimited Battery Life Launched
  10. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaked Again, This Time via Case Renders
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Retain Two-Button Design for Volume Control: Report
  3. Vivo X Fold 2 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Web3 Gaming in Asia ‘Crucial’ For Sector Development, Says New DappRadar Report
  5. iOS 17 Tipped to Feature Interactive Widgets, Other Improved Features: All Details
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Final Trailer Features King Ganondorf’s Return, a Sprawling Hyrule, and More
  7. Amazon Releases New Cloud Tools to Help Build Chatbots as AI Competition With Microsoft, Google Heats Up
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Ethereum Foundation Researcher Alerts of Network Instability, Privacy Issues Post Shanghai Upgrade: Details
  10. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX989, IMX858 Sensors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.