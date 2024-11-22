Technology News
Samsung's One UI 7 Update Release Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series and Older Models Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 series could be the first to receive the One UI 7 beta in December.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2024 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung teased its One UI 7 update at SDC 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to start the One UI 7 beta programme in December
  • The Galaxy S24 series could get the beta in the first week of December
  • Samsung's One UI 7 stable update may not be released until February 2025
One UI 7 — Samsung's upcoming Android 15-based software update for eligible smartphones — is expected to arrive a few months after its competitors. While OnePlus and Oppo have already begun to roll out their Android 15 updates for flagship models, Samsung has yet to announce when it will roll out the One UI 7 beta to testers. A tipster has now leaked the purported launch timeline of the Android 15 beta and stable updates for Samsung's Galaxy S-series smartphones.

One UI 7 Beta Release Timeline (Leaked)

Citing sources at Samsung, X (formerly Twitter) user NMPS (@FamilyTaes) claims that the One UI 7 beta programme could begin by next month. A post shared on the platform states that Samsung will release the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series — that includes the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra — in the first week of December.

While Samsung Galaxy S24 series owners might not have to wait long to begin testing the One Ui 7 update, owners of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will have to wait for at "least 2-3 weeks", according to the tipster.

Users with a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra might not get a One UI 7 beta release this year, the user claims, while the older Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra models won't be part of the beta programme.

The tipster says that the One UI 7 beta programme is expected to run for a two-month period. Meanwhile, the stable version of One UI 7 is not expected to be rolled out in February. As a result, the Galaxy S25 series that is expected to launch in January could be the only handsets from the company to run on the latest version of One UI until the update is rolled out to older models a month later. 

Samsung is also expected to roll out the One UI 7 update to several other eligible Galaxy A-series, M-series, and F-series smartphones. According to another user on X, over 50 models are expected to receive an update to One UI 70. These smartphones and tablets are likely to receive One UI 7 after the Galaxy S-series models, which are usually the first to receive software updates.

One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy S24, Android 15, Samsung
YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability

