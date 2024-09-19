Noise is one of the few brands that has been quite active in the affordable TWS segment. The company has been launching new audio products in this segment, the latest of which is the Noise Buds N1 Pro. The latest TWS from the company comes loaded with some interesting features coupled with an affordable price tag of Rs 1,799. The affordable TWS offers 11mm drivers, Noise's Instacharge technology, quad-mic support, long-lasting battery life, and more. However, is it enough to make a long-lasting impression? Let's find out in this in-depth review.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Design and Features: Compact and Lightweight

Size - 43 x 56 x 28mm (Case)

Weight - 39g (Total with Case)

Water and dust resistance - IPX5 (Buds only)

Colours - Chrome Green, Chrome Purple, Chrome Beige, and Chrome Black

It is safe to say that Noise is one of the few brands in this segment that tries to deliver unique colour options and designs with its TWS offering. The same can be said for the Noise Buds N1 Pro. The device is available in different Chrome finishes, including Green, Purple, Beige, and Black. My favourites are Green and Purple, which deliver a premium look and feel.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro is available in Green, Beige, Purple, and Black colour options.

The charging case looks compact and has a metallic finish, which certainly gives a good look. Although it is built of plastic, the quality seems decent, considering the price tag. The compact size and the rounded corners of the case make it easier to slide it into the pockets. There is a small LED indicator that shows the TWS charging level. Although the design looks compact compared to the Redmi Buds 5C, the TWS from Noise seems a bit underwhelming.

The earbuds come with a wedge-like stem with indicator lights at the top. The stem has a glossy and matte finish, which looks reasonable. Moreover, these are lightweight and compact enough to fit comfortably in the ear, and you can wear them for prolonged periods. The silicon tip also offers some decent passive noise cancellation. Interestingly, the earbuds also come with an IPX5 rating, making them sweat- and dust-resistant, a rare feature in this price segment.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Specifications: Quite Standard

Driver - 11mm

Companion App - N/A

Gesture controls - Yes (tap and swipe)

Sadly, no companion app support with the Noise Buds N1 Po is a real bummer. This limits the whole experience as you don't get the option to customise the sound profiles, touch controls, and more, which is only possible with a companion app. In this regard, the Xiaomi Buds 5C seems to be a much better option as it offers a companion app and many customisation options.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro feature ANC up to 32dB.

Coming to the specifications, the Noise Buds N1 Pro offers some interesting features. The earbuds come with an 11mm driver along with active noise cancellation up to 32db. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and quad microphones with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

Noise Buds N1 Pro Performance, Battery Life: Bass Heavy Sound, Good Battery Life

ANC - 32dB

Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Bluetooth - 5.3

The Noise Buds N1 Pro offers a decent performance at this price point. The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 32 dB, which is decent in indoor conditions and can suppress the noise of the fan or AC or someone talking in the background. However, it is unsuitable for busy surroundings, and you may need to reduce the volume to compensate for the background noises.

The wireless earbuds come with a bass-heavy sound signature.

You can turn on or off the ANC mode with a simple tap and hold on the right earbud. Other touch controls are simple as well. A swipe up or down on the right earbud can increase the volume, while the same on the left can reduce it. You can also double-tap on each earbud to play or pause the music. Lastly, tap and hold on the left earbud to activate the low-latency mode.

Coming to the low-latency mode, the earbuds do a decent job with a 40ms response time. This allows you to watch movies or play games like BGMI or COD Mobile without much audio lag.

Coming to the performance, the Noise Buds N1 Pro offers a bass-heavy sound signature. So, if you are someone who loves bass, then you will surely like the earbuds. While listening to Bass Rani by Nucelya, the bass was punchy, while the vocal separation was decent. However, the bass does overpower the highs and mids. This is evident while listening to Hotel California, as the bass overpowered the mids and vocals. Also, there are instances of bleed and distortion while you are listening at full volume. So, using it around 60 to 70 percent is advisable to get the best sound output.

The earbuds also come with a decent battery life. The company claims that you can get up to 60 hours of backup with the case. During the testing period, I comfortably got around 40 hours of playback with the case, while the earbuds lasted for almost 5 to 6 hours on average. The earbuds charged from 0 to 100 percent in almost under 2 hours.

The Noise Buds N1 Pro offers an impressive battery with fast charging support.

However, what I disliked about the earbuds was the connectivity. It is seriously a difficult task to pair the device with your smartphone or laptop. You need to tap and hold the right earbud while there if you want to start the pairing. However, the whole process was inconsistent, and there were instances when the buds failed to connect to the device.

Coming to the call quality, the Noise Buds N1 Pro delivered a decent experience. The quad-mic ENC works decently in indoor conditions, and the receiver can hear the voice clearly. However, when you are in a busy surrounding, the mic does an average job of cancelling the external noises.

Noise Buds N1 Pro Verdict

To conclude, the Noise Buds N1 Pro delivers a decent mix of performance and design. The TWS brings a metallic finish that makes it stand out from the crowd. The performance will surely attract those who love to listen to thumpy bass. The battery life is decent as well. That said, it sure comes with a fair share of hits and misses. The bass overpowers the highs and mids, while the connectivity issue and lack of a companion app spoil the whole experience. We also have some stiff competition at this price range, including the Redmi Buds 5C (Review), Honor Choice Earbuds X5 (Review), and more.