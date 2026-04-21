The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is all set to be launched in China next week. In the days leading up to its launch, the brand has been revealing several key details, including its design and colourway. While official specifications still remain under wraps, the upcoming handset has now been sighted on a benchmarking website. The listing not only sheds light on some of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra's internals, but also confirms its moniker.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Performance Details, Specifications (Expected)

A new OnePlus handset bearing the model number PMB110 has been listed on Geekbench (via @ZionsAnvin). The model number is believed to corroborate the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, which has officially been confirmed by the brand. The upcoming handset is listed with an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.70GHz.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra (PMB110) spotted on Geekbench

- Dimensity 9500

- 16GB RAM

- Android 16



- Variants: 12GB+256GB | 12GB+512GB | 16GB+256GB | 16GB+512GB | 16GB+1TB

- Colors: Ace Awakening (Black) | Metal Storm



- Battery is said to be 8,600mAh (not 8,500mAh mentioned in previous… https://t.co/2L6zNhfhuC pic.twitter.com/vn5mYzqUhH — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) April 21, 2026

The SoC appears to comprise one core clocked at 4.21GHz, three cores clocked at 3.50GHz, and four cores operating at the base 2.70 GHz frequency. Comparing the listed core configuration to available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which powers handsets like the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is listed with approximately 14.94GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 16GB. As per the tipster, it will be offered in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and onboard storage configurations in China.

The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with OxygenOS 16 on top. Gadgets 360 staff independently verified the listing of the purported handset on the benchmarking site.

Benchmark scores for the OnePlus handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 3,159 (single core) and 9,694 (multi core) points, respectively. For comparison, the vanilla Oppo Find X9 scored 2,966 points (single core) and 8,710 points (multi core) in Gadgets 360's tests. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro achieved 3,251 and 9,771 points in the same tests, respectively.

The benchmark figures suggest performance at par with other handsets available in the market, which are powered by the same chipset. We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch date of the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, which is set for April 28 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) in China.