OnePlus Watch 3 was launched in select global markets in February last year as the company's new flagship smartwatch. The wearable is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to 2,200 nits peak brightness. Now, the Chinese tech firm appears to be gearing up to launch the successor to the wearable. Expected to be marketed as the OnePlus Watch 4, the smartwatch has reportedly been listed on a certification website, hinting that it could be unveiled soon. Moreover, the key specifications and features of the OnePlus Watch 4 have also surfaced online.

OnePlus Watch 4 Appears on EMVCo Database With the Model Number XL905

In a post on X, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared that the OnePlus Watch 4 has received Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMVCo) certification. The wearable was reportedly listed with the model number XL905, hinting that the Chinese tech firm could launch its new smartwatch soon. On top of this, the leaker has also shared the key specifications and features of the wearable.

OnePlus Watch 4 will be launching soon, as it gets clears EMVCo.



Expected Specs:

- Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

- 1.5" LTPO AMOLED, 466 x 466

- IP69 rated

- Wear OS 5.0

- 646mAh

- 47mm pic.twitter.com/bdHCUk1txI — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 18, 2026

OnePlus Watch 4 is expected to be equipped with a 1.5-inch (466x466 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, housed inside a 47mm dial. Additionally, Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset might power the rumoured smartwatch. The wearable is also said to be backed by a 646mAh battery. Moreover, it could ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch is said to run on Wear OS 5.0. Since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the wearable, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

The purported smartwatch is expected to succeed the OnePlus 3, which was launched globally in February 2025 with a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The wearable is offered in Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium colour options.

To recap, the OnePlus Watch 3 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 2,200 nits peak brightness. It also boasts a sapphire crystal glass cover and titanium alloy bezels. The company claims that the wearable ships with MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Watch 3 is powered by a Snapdragon W5 chip, along with a BES2800BP MCU and 32GB of onboard storage. The battery on the OnePlus Watch 3 is claimed to provide up to five days of battery backup in smart mode or up to 16 days of battery life in power saver mode on a single charge.