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OnePlus Watch 4 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console With Snapdragon W5 Chip

OnePlus Watch 4 may run WearOS 5.0 and pack a 646mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2026 14:16 IST
OnePlus Watch 4 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console With Snapdragon W5 Chip

Photo Credit: Oppo

OnePlus Watch 4 could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Watch X3 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 4 retail box leak confirms model number OPWWE261
  • OnePlus Watch 4 listing hints at WearOS 5.0 and 646mAh battery
  • OnePlus Watch 4 may feature 2GB RAM and 466 x 466 display
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OnePlus Watch 4 has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console, revealing key specifications, design, and software details ahead of launch. The device has also surfaced on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), indicating regulatory progress ahead of launch. Notably, OnePlus has not confirmed the Watch 4 yet. The company is teasing the OnePlus Pad 4, launching in India on April 30. Recent listings and leaks suggest the Watch 4 launch may be near. It is unclear if it will launch in India, as the Watch 3 was not released there.

OnePlus Watch 4 May Be Oppo Watch X3 Rebrand

The Google Play Console listing indicates that the OnePlus Watch 4 smartwatch with the model number OPWWE261 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM, according to an Xpertpick report. While the chipset name is not listed directly, the presence of the Qualcomm SD439, Cortex-A53 cores, and Adreno 504 GPU confirms it. The display resolution is shown as 466 x 466 pixels, which suggests a 1.5-inch panel similar to the Oppo Watch X3, reinforcing reports that it may be a rebranded version.

The listing also shows a OnePlus Watch 4 silver variant with a green strap. The smartwatch is expected to run WearOS 5.0 and could pack a 646mAh battery. It is also tipped to include a titanium case, eSIM support, ECG, heart rate and wrist temperature tracking, along with 5ATM and IP68 or IP69 durability ratings.

OnePlus Watch 4 Retail Box Leak Confirms Software Requirement

Separately, tipster @erenylmaz075 has shared images of the retail box and the OnePlus Watch 4 smartwatch on X. The packaging reveals the model number OPWWE261 and indicates that mass production began in March 2026. It also confirms that the Watch 4 will support smartphones running Android 9.0 or newer, similar to the OnePlus Watch 3.

The OnePlus Watch 4 retail box leak further suggests support for 10W charging, which would be around 33 percent faster than the Oppo Watch X3. The smartwatch is shown in Evergreen Titanium and Black colour options. While pricing for the Watch 4 remains unknown, the Oppo Watch X3 has been confirmed to launch in Europe at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 41,500).

OPPO Watch X3

OPPO Watch X3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Cosmic Orange, Gravity Black, Infinite Titanium
Display Size 38mm
Compatible OS Android and iOS
Dial Shape Round
Display Type OLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: OnePlus Watch 4, OnePlus Watch 4 Features, OnePlus Watch 4 Launch, OnePlus, Oppo Watch X3, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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