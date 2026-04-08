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Oppo Watch X3 Mini Design, Health Tracking Features Revealed Days Before Launch in China

Oppo Watch X3 Mini will be launched in High Gloss Gold, Mocha Brown and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 April 2026 19:12 IST
Oppo Watch X3 Mini Design, Health Tracking Features Revealed Days Before Launch in China

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch X3 Mini is confirmed to support more than 100 apps

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Highlights
  • Oppo Watch X3 Mini will be launched alongside the Oppo Enco Clip 2
  • Oppo Watch X3 Mini is designed to be both a watch and a fashion accessory
  • It is teased to offer a sensor for hypertension risk assessment
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Oppo Watch X3 Mini is all set to go official next week. Just days ahead of the formal launch, Oppo has posted multiple teasers revealing its design and key specifications. Oppo has also opened pre-reservations for the Oppo Watch X3 Mini via its official online store in China. The listing and Weibo teasers confirm three colour options for the wearable. The Oppo Watch X3 Mini is designed to track different health metrics. It is advertised to deliver up to seven days of battery life in normal usage. 

Oppo Watch X3 Mini Features (Expected) 

The new Oppo Watch X3 Mini will be introduced in China on April 21, and the launch event will begin at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming wearable through its online store in China. The listing shows the smartwatch in High Gloss Gold, Mocha Brown and Starlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Weibo teasers confirm that the display of the Oppo Watch X3 Mini will have a sapphire crystal glass coating and an 18K gold and stainless-steel case. The wearable will have sensors to track menstrual cycles, stress, and sleep, among others. It will offer exercise guidance, physical and mental status assessment, and sun exposure reminders. It is teased to offer a sensor for hypertension risk assessment. 

Oppo says the Oppo Watch X3 Mini is designed to be both a watch and a fashion accessory. Like all the recently launched smartwatches, it will allow users to make calls directly from the wrist. It also lets users reply to WeChat messages. It can function as a remote for the phone and control the camera shutter on the phone.

The upcoming Oppo Watch X3 Mini is confirmed to be compatible with more than 100 apps. Oppo claims that it can offer up to seven days of battery life in normal usage and up to 2.5 days of battery life with heavy usage.

The Oppo Watch X3 Mini will be launched alongside the Oppo Enco Clip 2, the Find X9 Ultra, and Find X9s Pro in China on April 21, and pricing details for these products are expected to be revealed at the company's launch event.

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Further reading: Oppo Watch X3 Mini, Oppo Watch X3 Mini Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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