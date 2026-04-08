The OnePlus Nord 6 has been launched in India as a mid-premium handset and the successor to last year's Nord 5. This particular price segment has seen the launch of multiple smartphones from various brands, even as prices of flagship Android handsets have become significantly expensive. The new OnePlus Nord 6 is set to face competition from recently launched rivals like the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, which also retail in India at a similar price. However, all three phones have something unique to offer.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone priced around Rs. 40,000, we are comparing the price in India, key specifications, and features of the recently launched OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro, to help you make an informed buying decision.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 price in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 41,999. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in India on April 9 via Amazon in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colourways.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 for the base option, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants arrived at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 43,999, respectively. The phone is on sale in India via Flipkart in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB configuration was launched at Rs. 42,999. Lastly, the top-end option, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, debuted at Rs. 45,999. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Display, Dimensions

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and Crystal Guard protection. The phone measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs about 217g.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It measures 163x78.09x7.96, while weighing about 207.1g.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset measures 163.6x76.6x7.9mm and weighs about 210g.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Performance, OS

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, along with an Adreno 835 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The company claims that the handset managed to score 25,03,854 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The phone ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chip.. It also features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Xiaomi's Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Cameras, Battery

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with the Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F ultrawide camera, offering a 112-degree field of view. On the front, the OnePlus handset features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Nord 6 packs a 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging support.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter with OIS. The primary camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Xiaomi sub-brand's new phone also boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro carries a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, featuring a Sony LYT-700c sensor and OIS. It also gets a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 140x zoom capabilities, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

FAQs

1. Which phone's display has the highest refresh rate?

The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord 6 refreshes at up to 165Hz, which is the highest among the three phones.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The OnePlus Nord 6 is equipped with a 9,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this lot.

3. Which phone is best for gaming?

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which outperforms the SoCs on the Redmi and Nothing phones.