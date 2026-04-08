Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 9,020mAh Battery

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will come with an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:35 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 9,020mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to launch in India next week
  • It will run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Vivo T4 Pro
Advertisement

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to launch in India next week, the smartphone maker confirmed via an X post and a media invite on Wednesday. The upcoming Vivo T-series smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a larger battery and a Snapdragon chip. It will offer an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to debut as the successor to last year's Vivo T4 Pro 5G. 

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on April 15

The launch of Vivo T5 Pro 5G will take place on April 15 at 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in a white colour option with a vertically placed rear camera module. On the front, it has a pill-shaped cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. It is teased to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. 

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will house a 9,020mAh battery, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,500mAh battery available in the Vivo T4 Pro. The upcoming handset will have an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and will be pre-installed with OriginOS 6 interface. 

The 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the phone. The listing shows that more details about its display will be revealed on April 13. The battery and performance details will be disclosed on April 11 and April 10, respectively. 

Previous leaks suggested that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could support 90W wired fast charging and may offer IP68 + IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Vivo T4 Pro, which was launched in August last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999. The existing model has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It has a triple rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

A 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 90W fast charging support, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings are the other key highlights of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Surges Above $71,000 as Easing Geopolitical Tensions Lift Crypto Market Sentiment
Oppo Find X9s Pro With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB RAM Visits Geekbench Ahead of China Launch
Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 9,020mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Google Chrome Update Adds Vertical Tabs, Full Page Reading Mode
  4. Oppo F33 Series Set to Launch in India in April on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India With 9,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Oppo A6k Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery
  7. Motorola Allegedly Hikes Prices of Several Smartphones in India
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Review
  10. iPhone Fold Dummy Unit Leak Gives Us Another Look at Apple's Wide Foldable
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 Titles for April Announced: Hades 2, Vampire Crawlers, Kiln and More
  2. Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  3. Oppo Find X9s Pro With Dimensity 9500 Chip, 16GB RAM Visits Geekbench Ahead of China Launch
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 9,020mAh Battery
  5. Bitcoin Surges Above $71,000 as Easing Geopolitical Tensions Lift Crypto Market Sentiment
  6. The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Now Streaming Online: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch, and More
  7. Artemis 2 Mission Starts Return Trip to Earth After Historic Lunar Flyby
  8. WhatsApp for CarPlay Launched With Support for Initiating WhatsApp Calls and Separate Chat, Call History Tabs
  9. Google Chrome Updated With Vertical Tabs Feature and Full Page Reading Mode
  10. Apple’s First Foldable Reportedly on Track for September Launch Despite Claims of Production Delays
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »