Vivo T5 Pro 5G is set to launch in India next week, the smartphone maker confirmed via an X post and a media invite on Wednesday. The upcoming Vivo T-series smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a larger battery and a Snapdragon chip. It will offer an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to debut as the successor to last year's Vivo T4 Pro 5G.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on April 15

The launch of Vivo T5 Pro 5G will take place on April 15 at 12:00pm IST. The official teasers show the phone in a white colour option with a vertically placed rear camera module. On the front, it has a pill-shaped cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter. It is teased to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will house a 9,020mAh battery, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,500mAh battery available in the Vivo T4 Pro. The upcoming handset will have an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and will be pre-installed with OriginOS 6 interface.

The 5G smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the phone. The listing shows that more details about its display will be revealed on April 13. The battery and performance details will be disclosed on April 11 and April 10, respectively.

Previous leaks suggested that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could support 90W wired fast charging and may offer IP68 + IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Vivo T4 Pro, which was launched in August last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999. The existing model has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood. It has a triple rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

A 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 90W fast charging support, and IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings are the other key highlights of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G.

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