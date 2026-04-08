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Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Design, Colour Options

Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be launched in India with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 12:37 IST
Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Design, Colour Options

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 Pro 5G will ship with an IP69K rating

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Highlights
  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be offered in three colourways
  • Oppo F33 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The new Oppo F33 series will feature two models
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Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be launched in India next week as the latest addition to the F lineup, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. The upcoming Oppo F33 5G will accompany the new handset. Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also revealed the design, key specifications, features, and colour options of the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive in the country in three colour options. The new Oppo handset will also be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, paired with a ring LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera module.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G Set to Launch in India on April 15

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the new Oppo F33 series, which will include the Oppo F33 Pro 5G and the standard Oppo F33 5G, will be launched in India on April 15. On top of this, the company has confirmed that the Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be sold in India in three colour options, dubbed Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red. Additionally, the tech firm has revealed that the handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an OV50D40 sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Moreover, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G will feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide front-facing camera with a 100-degree field of view, with a GC50F6 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, 18mm focal length, and autofocus support. The handset will also support Dual-View Video and Colourful Front Fill Light. It will also offer Natural Light, Flashlight, Rim Light, and Studio Light camera effects, along with AI Portrait Glow.

(Developing story...)

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Further reading: Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Oppo F33 5G, Oppo F33 Pro 5G India Launch, Oppo F33 5G India Launch, Oppo F33 Pro Specifications, Oppo F33 5G Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
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