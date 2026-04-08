Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be launched in India next week as the latest addition to the F lineup, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. The upcoming Oppo F33 5G will accompany the new handset. Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also revealed the design, key specifications, features, and colour options of the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive in the country in three colour options. The new Oppo handset will also be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, paired with a ring LED flash, housed inside a rectangular camera module.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G and Oppo F33 5G Set to Launch in India on April 15

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the new Oppo F33 series, which will include the Oppo F33 Pro 5G and the standard Oppo F33 5G, will be launched in India on April 15. On top of this, the company has confirmed that the Oppo F33 Pro 5G will be sold in India in three colour options, dubbed Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red. Additionally, the tech firm has revealed that the handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an OV50D40 sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Moreover, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G will feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide front-facing camera with a 100-degree field of view, with a GC50F6 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, 18mm focal length, and autofocus support. The handset will also support Dual-View Video and Colourful Front Fill Light. It will also offer Natural Light, Flashlight, Rim Light, and Studio Light camera effects, along with AI Portrait Glow.

(Developing story...)