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Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked as New Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2568.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 18:56 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked as New Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will pack a 9,020mAh battery
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing of the phone
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Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset is said to be the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range T series. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform for the handset was recently made live in the country, confirming key details about the upcoming handset. Now, the pricing of the soon-to-be-launched Vivo T5 Pro 5G has surfaced online. On top of this, the handset has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features. The Vivo T4 Pro successor is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared the expected pricing of the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The smartphone is said to be priced in India under Rs. 37,000, with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costing Rs. 36,999. On the other hand, the price of the base model is said to start at around Rs. 30,000. This suggests that the handset might be more expensive than its predecessor.

For context, the Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options were launched at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing details of the phone. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Separately, tech blogger Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has spotted the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G with the model number V2568 on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is claimed to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G might feature four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and one prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz. The handset might arrive with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. The new Vivo phone reportedly scored 1,214 points and 3,146 points in single core performance and multi core performance tests, respectively.

We already know that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 15 at 12:00 pm IST. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be backed by a 9,020mAh battery. It will also sport a 1.5K AMOLED display.

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Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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