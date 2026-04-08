Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched in India next week, the company announced on Wednesday. The handset is said to be the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's mid-range T series. A dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform for the handset was recently made live in the country, confirming key details about the upcoming handset. Now, the pricing of the soon-to-be-launched Vivo T5 Pro 5G has surfaced online. On top of this, the handset has reportedly been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications and features. The Vivo T4 Pro successor is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary has shared the expected pricing of the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G. The smartphone is said to be priced in India under Rs. 37,000, with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costing Rs. 36,999. On the other hand, the price of the base model is said to start at around Rs. 30,000. This suggests that the handset might be more expensive than its predecessor.

VIVO T5 Pro all variants will be under 37K:



• 6.8" 1.5K 144Hz Flat OLED Display

• Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

• UFS 3.1

• 50MP + 8MP

• 9020mAh + 90W fast charging

• IP68/69

• 8.25mm



12/256GB is the highest variant most probably (₹36,999 expected). The base variant will be… pic.twitter.com/2tQzOebMiq — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) April 8, 2026

For context, the Vivo T4 Pro was launched in India in August 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options were launched at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the pricing details of the phone. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

Separately, tech blogger Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has spotted the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G with the model number V2568 on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is claimed to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G might feature four efficiency cores clocked at 1.80GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and one prime core delivering a peak clock speed of 2.71GHz. The handset might arrive with Android 16 and 12GB of RAM. The new Vivo phone reportedly scored 1,214 points and 3,146 points in single core performance and multi core performance tests, respectively.

We already know that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India on April 15 at 12:00 pm IST. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be backed by a 9,020mAh battery. It will also sport a 1.5K AMOLED display.