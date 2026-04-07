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  • Oppo A6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6k features a 6.75-inch LCD screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 17:40 IST
Oppo A6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6k has a 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats

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Highlights
  • Oppo A6k 5G has a dual rear camera setup
  • It supports 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging
  • Oppo A6k 5G runs on ColorOS 15.0
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Oppo A6k has been launched in China as the latest entrant in Oppo's ever-growing A6 series. The new handset is released in three distinct colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Oppo A6k has a 6.75-inch display with a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo A6k carries a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A6k Price, Availability

In China, the Oppo A6k is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 8GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 29,000), CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 32,000), respectively. 

The Oppo A6k is offered in Dawn Gold, Seashell White, and Twilight Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is currently available for purchase in China. 

Oppo A6k Specifications, Features

The dual SIM Oppo A6k 5G runs on ColorOS 15.0 and features a 6.75-inch HD+(720x1,570 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is touted to deliver 1,125 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the new Oppo A series phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Oppo A6k 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The rear camera unit supports up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo A6k offers 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has facial recognition support. Sensors onboard are ambient light sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. It has an IP69 + IP68 + IP66 rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo A6k has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. It measures 166.61x78.51x8.61 mm and weighs 216 grams.

OPPO A6k

OPPO A6k

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A6k, Oppo A6k Price, Oppo A6k Specifications, Oppo A6k Features, Oppo, Oppo A Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo A6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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