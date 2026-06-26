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Apple Said to Be Readying iRing to Challenge Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring

Apple iRing is likely to come with health and fitness-tracking sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 14:34 IST
Apple Said to Be Readying iRing to Challenge Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 in early 2027

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Highlights
  • Apple is said to be developing a smart ring
  • The purported iRing appears to be in the early stages
  • References to Apple's ring were previously mentioned in some patents
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Samsung launched its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, in 2024. Now, Apple seems to be preparing to enter the smart ring category to compete directly with models such as the Oura Ring lineup and Samsung Galaxy Ring. The leak also suggests the possible name of Apple's smart ring. Apple usually take more time compared to other competitors in entering new product categories. For instance, the brand seems to be gearing up to launch its long-rumoured foldable iPhone this year. Popular Android brands have already established themselves in the foldable market.

Apple's Smart Ring Could Face Competition From Popular Brands

Tipster Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) in a X post suggested that Apple is developing a smart ring, dubbed "iRing." The leak is brief and does not include any details about the wearable, or its features. It also doesnt reveal a potential launch timeline for the so called iRing.

The purported iRing appears to be in the early stages, and there are no hints of how far the project has progressed.

The new claims align with Apple's long-standing approach to exploring product categories. Instead of being the first to market, the company often watch and analyses the market trends and designs products accordingly. The company, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch its foldable phone, which comes years after other Android competitors explored the segment and launched multiple models.

References to Apple's smart ring were previously mentioned in some patent applications. The smart ring was rumoured to come with health and fitness-tracking sensors and offer hand detection on the company's mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro. It was speculated to arrive as a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch and was likely to have a lower price tag compared to Apple's existing wearables.

The iRing is likely to compete with the popular Oura Ring series and Samsung Galaxy Ring. Samsung entered the smart ring segment with the launch of the Galaxy Ring in 2024. It costs Rs. 38,999 and is available in nine sizes, ranging from five to 13. It offers different health and fitness monitoring features and provides a Sleep Score and snoring analysis. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 in early 2027. It is said to come with improved battery life and sensor accuracy over the Galaxy Ring. It may deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge

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Further reading: Apple iRing, Apple iRing Specifications, Apple Smart Ring, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Apple Said to Be Readying iRing to Challenge Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura Ring
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