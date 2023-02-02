Samsung launched is much-awaited Galaxy S23 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, finally officially showcasing its flagship phones of the year after months of rumours and leaks. The Galaxy S23 lineup, which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. All phones in the Galaxy S23 family sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and are the first smartphones to include to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel camera, while the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ sport the same triple rear camera module, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, availability

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 is priced Rs. 74,999 in India for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the baseline 8GB + 256GB model of the Galaxy S23+ will cost you Rs. 94,999 and the 8GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's pricing begins at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB model comes in at Rs. 1,34,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,999

All three handsets will go on sale starting February 17 and will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colourways. Samsung's latest smartphones are currently up for pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1.750 nits of peak brightness. The display also includes Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handset is powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, accompanied with 8GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S23 has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, featuring 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone includes up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi direct, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S23 packs a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone measures 170.9x146.3x7.6mm and weighs 168grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features much of the same specifications as the vanilla Galaxy S23. The Plus variant also runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1, but features a larger a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. The display has the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection present in the base model. The phone is also powered by the customised version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, referred to as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23+ features the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy S23 and the same selfie shooter on the front.

The phone comes with up to 512GB onboard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S23+ packs a bigger 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which delivers 15W charging and includes Wireless PowerShare support for reverse wireless charging. It measures 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6mm and weighs 196grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-line model with the most premium specifications in the lineup. It also runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The phone features the largest screen in the series, a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Like the other two other phones in the series, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture. It also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom, and a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. The front camera is a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The premium handset includes up to 1TB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes S Pen support and the stylus comes bundled with the handset. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, delivering 15W charging speeds. Just like the other phones in the series, it also offers Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices which have wireless charging feature. The flagship handset measures 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm and weighs 234grams.

