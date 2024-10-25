Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 6 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch 6 series, according to a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update is based on Wear OS 5 — the latest operating system (OS) for Android-based wearables such as smartwatches. It brings visual changes and new features including a new font, redesigned notification cards and quick panel, more options in Samsung Health, and a double pinch gesture.

Notably, this development takes place a week after the South Korean technology conglomerate released the eighth beta of the One UI 6 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

One UI 6 Watch Availablity, Compatible Models

According to a SamMobile report, One UI 6 Watch is being rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic users who were enrolled in the beta program. It is currently said to be available in the US and South Korea. The update will also be rolled out to older smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series in the coming weeks and months.

One UI 6 Watch Features

One UI 6 Watch reportedly comes with the build number ending in BXJ5. It is said to bring several visual changes such as redesigned notification cards and a quick panel. The double-pinch gesture has also been introduced and supports actions like receiving calls, scrolling through notifications, turning off alarms, and clicking pictures. It allows for faster horizontal scrolling by swiping left and right from the smartwatch.

With One UI 6 Watch, users can select the apps they wish to receive notifications from. Additionally, the preset modes can now control different watch aspects, including Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake and other features. The update also allows users to set certain emojis as favourites for quickly replying to chats.

Samsung Health has been upgraded with the energy score feature that analyses sleep and physical activity to show mental and physical readiness. Meanwhile, the health features can now be limited to prolong the screen time when the power-saving mode is enabled.

Though it is not limited to One UI Watch 6, the Wear OS 5 update for Android-based smartwatches also stops support for watch faces developed without using the Watch Face Format (WFF) on the Google Play Store. Only watch faces which meet Google's quality and performance standards will be accessible on smartwatches running the new firmware.