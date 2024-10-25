Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Reportedly Rolls Out One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy Watch 6: What’s New

Samsung's One UI 6 Watch brings several visual changes as well.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 October 2024 12:40 IST
Samsung Reportedly Rolls Out One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy Watch 6: What’s New

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 users can download the One UI 6 Watch stable update

Highlights
  • One UI 6 Watch update is said to come for Galaxy Watch 6 models
  • It brings several visual tweaks including redesigned quick panel
  • The update is reported to be available in the US and South Korea
Advertisement

Samsung has commenced the rollout of the One UI 6 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch 6 series, according to a report. The over-the-air (OTA) update is based on Wear OS 5 — the latest operating system (OS) for Android-based wearables such as smartwatches. It brings visual changes and new features including a new font, redesigned notification cards and quick panel, more options in Samsung Health, and a double pinch gesture.

Notably, this development takes place a week after the South Korean technology conglomerate released the eighth beta of the One UI 6 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

One UI 6 Watch Availablity, Compatible Models

According to a SamMobile report, One UI 6 Watch is being rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic users who were enrolled in the beta program. It is currently said to be available in the US and South Korea. The update will also be rolled out to older smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series in the coming weeks and months.

One UI 6 Watch Features

One UI 6 Watch reportedly comes with the build number ending in BXJ5. It is said to bring several visual changes such as redesigned notification cards and a quick panel. The double-pinch gesture has also been introduced and supports actions like receiving calls, scrolling through notifications, turning off alarms, and clicking pictures. It allows for faster horizontal scrolling by swiping left and right from the smartwatch.

With One UI 6 Watch, users can select the apps they wish to receive notifications from. Additionally, the preset modes can now control different watch aspects, including Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake and other features. The update also allows users to set certain emojis as favourites for quickly replying to chats.

Samsung Health has been upgraded with the energy score feature that analyses sleep and physical activity to show mental and physical readiness. Meanwhile, the health features can now be limited to prolong the screen time when the power-saving mode is enabled.

Though it is not limited to One UI Watch 6, the Wear OS 5 update for Android-based smartwatches also stops support for watch faces developed without using the Watch Face Format (WFF) on the Google Play Store. Only watch faces which meet Google's quality and performance standards will be accessible on smartwatches running the new firmware.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good design, comfortable to wear
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) review
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung One UI 6 Watch, One UI 6 Watch, One UI 6 Watch features, One UI 6 Watch release date, One UI 6 Watch update, Galaxy Watch 6
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get 5,800mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch Display
Yooka-Replaylee Confirmed for Consoles, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Teased

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly Rolls Out One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy Watch 6: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
  2. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  3. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  4. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  5. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  6. OnePlus OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features to Roll Out on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Come in These Colourways
  8. Oppo Find X8 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Collaborated with BYD for its Now Cancelled EV Vehicle
  2. High-Intensity Exercise Proven to Suppress Hunger Hormones, Particularly in Women
  3. Heart Beat OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu
  4. Raat Jawaan Hai OTT Release: Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand Starrer Family Drama Now Streaming on SonyLIV
  5. Indian Government Drafts Policy to Regulate OTT Platforms: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colourways Tipped; One UI 7 Hands-On Video Surfaces Online
  7. Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg
  8. Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,350 Announced: Benefits
  9. Indian Court Tells Star Health to Share Details of Leak so Telegram Can Delete Chatbots
  10. Google Photos Will Now Add Labels to Images Edited Using AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »