Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets Irregular Heart Rhythm Monitoring Feature in India via Software Update: Report

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models have recently received this feature.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 August 2024 14:06 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra (right) is priced at Rs. 59,999 in India

  • Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is its first ever Ultra smartwatch model
  • The new feature uses Samsung’s BioActive smartwatch sensor
  • It can be enabled after updating the Samsung Health Monitor companion app
After releasing some additional features that were previously missing from older Galaxy Watch models, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung has finally enabled its Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature on its new and recent Galaxy Watch models. While the Galaxy Watch 4 series recently received the IHRN feature, Samsung's latest and greatest Watch Ultra has now finally received the same feature. The IHRN feature which uses the BioActive sensor on the case backs of recent models will now work on watches ranging from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 right up till the latest Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to SamMobile, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest smartwatch to receive an important health monitoring feature called Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN). According to Samsung, the IRHN feature works with the on-demand Electrocardiogram (ECG) function and continuously checks for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). All of this happens thanks to the existing BioActive sensors available on the new and recent models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

According to Samsung, the FDA has cleared the feature to help detect early signs of AFib. A smartwatch, unlike a standalone blood pressure monitor (some of which offer AFib detection), is always on the wearer's wrist and so can be activated when needed. A feature like this is indeed useful on a smartwatch, as most AFib cases are asymptomatic.

While Samsung had announced the feature many years ago with previous models of the Galaxy Watch. The feature, according to the source, only arrives in India now as certifications for the same did take a while. Samsung had made an official announcement back in May 2023 about getting clearance to roll out the feature on global models. Clearances in India probably took even longer. Other features that only recently made it to Galaxy Watch models in India include Blood Pressure monitoring and Electrocardiogram (ECG) as well.

To enable the feature, users will need to install the Samsung Health Monitor app, which is a separate app that also enables the previously released Blood Pressure monitoring and ECG features. The app recently received a 58MB update to version 1.3.4.004. Once updated, the feature will have to be enabled via a notification in the app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was announced in July 2024 alongside the new Galaxy Watch 7. Unlike 2022, Samsung seems to have gotten rid of the Pro branding from its older model altogether and has settled for an ‘Ultra' branding for its top-tier do-it-all smartwatch. Both smartwatches are powered by Google's Wear OS with Samsung's One UI skinning.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets.
Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins Log Losses Following Telegram Co-Founder’s Arrest

